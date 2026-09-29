Juventus have closed the 2025-26 financial year with a loss of €66 million. The board approved the accounts today and also resolved to propose a €250 million capital increase to the shareholders’ meeting, which has been called for 3 November.





According to the club statement, the operation is aimed at supporting the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, any possible interventions on strategic real-estate assets, starting with the Allianz Stadium, the enhancement of the brand and economic-financial sustainability. Exor, the majority shareholder, has already confirmed it will subscribe its share and will immediately pay €60 million as an advance.





This is Juventus’ ninth consecutive financial year ending in a loss. In 2024-25 the deficit was €58 million, while for the season just ended a negative result had already been expected.





On the management side, the club highlights a €42 million reduction in operating costs while maintaining investments aimed at the team’s competitiveness. Sponsorship revenues have climbed steadily back above the €120 million mark, while the financial debt structure has also been rebalanced thanks to the issuance of a €150 million bond with a 12-year maturity.





Juventus have also updated their business plan. The new forecasts indicate another loss-making financial year in 2026-27, due above all to failure to qualify for the Champions League, before a gradual improvement expected in the following two financial years.







