Morena Ramoreboli to end Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League dream again? Soweto giants' bogey team book their spot in Africa's premier club competition
Bafana Bafana's Cosafa Cup team coach Morena Ramoreboli could meet Bucs once again as his team has booked their spot in next season's Caf tournament.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Galaxy book spot in Caf Champions League
- Ramoreboli wins second successive title
- They knocked Pirates out in this season's Caf CL