'Morena Ramoreboli talks too much, he thinks he has arrived, Jose Riveiro answered him on the field! Orlando Pirates will finish him in Soweto' - Fans

The Buccaneers edged closer to Caf Champions League group stages after beating Jwaneng Galaxy in their backyard in Botswana.

Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli has insisted the tie is not over after falling to a 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

Before the first leg, the South African coach had high hopes that his side would come out victorious against the one-time Caf Champions League winners.

Ahead of the second leg, which is set to be played at the Orlando Stadium, fans sent a warning to Ramoreboli, and GOAL shares with you what they have said.

