More pressure for the Motaungs as angry Kaizer Chiefs fans march to Naturena to voice their frustrations, demanding Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's sacking
Chiefs fans march to Naturena
A small group of Kaizer fans marched to the club's base in Naturena on Saturday, protesting against the current run of results by the team.
The supporters' protest was peaceful, and they were escorted by the police.
A memorandum containing a list of grievances was delivered to the club management.
What angered Chiefs fans?
The Soweto giants are enduring some uninspiring form marked by four consecutive defeats.
They were sent packing out of the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Confederation Cup.
Now in position six on the PSL long, Chiefs' chances of ending the season in the top eight appear slim.
They face the risk of failing to secure a spot to play in the MTN8 next season, and that has irked their fans.
Fans saying time is up for Kaze and Ben Youssef
The fans are unhappy with the team's performance and results that have left Amakhosi almost assured to finish the season empty-handed.
Calls for co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze to step down are growing louder.
During Saturday's protest, fans demanded that the two coaches be relieved of their duties.
Will the Motaung's listen to the fans?
It remains to be seen if the Chiefs' management will heed the calls by the fans for some changes to be made.
Twelve league games remain before the season ends, and that is 36 points to play for.
However, judging from current form, collecting many of those possible 36 points could be a difficult task for the Soweto giants.
The club might also decide to let the co-coaches finish the season and then appoint a new coach for next season.