Monnapule Saleng, Ranga Chivaviro, Zakhele Lepasa on a mission to rediscover scoring form in the Soweto Derby as PSL rivals Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs set to collide

GOAL zooms into Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players' lack of bite in front of goal as the Soweto Derby looms.

There has been a lot of talk about the reliance on sangomas, mind games and everything in between, but in the end - the goals are what matters at the end of 90 minutes.

The Soweto Derby may not be the highest-scoring fixture in the PSL, but there have been some occasions where they set the scene alight over the years.

The 9/11 meeting in 2019 saw the Derby produce five goals with Leonardo Castro and Daniel Cardoso scoring for Chiefs, with the help of Ntsikelelo Nyauza's own goal. On the opposite end, Vincent Pule and Gabadinho Mhango found the back of the net for Pirates.

Article continues below

But given both sides' lukewarm attack forces, five goals might be too much to ask for this Saturday when the PSL foes confront each other in the Soweto Derby.

Here, GOAL looks at the form of some attacking players from either side and predicts their chances of sneaking into the starting line-up.