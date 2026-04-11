Monnapule Saleng injury woes! What is keeping ex-Orlando Pirates star out of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad?
- Mamelodi Sundowns
The games Saleng has missed
Since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates, Monnapule Saleng has made just four appearances across all competitions, providing an assist in the process.
However, his last engagement was on April 27 in the 3-1 Premier Soccer League win over Marumo Gallants.
Saleng has since missed the outings against Chippa United and, most recently, versus Durban City. The attacker is also not in the squad that travelled to Tunisia to play Esperance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final.
- Backpage
Where is Saleng?
"Saleng has a muscle strain that has kept him out of action," FARPost reported.
"The club’s medical team is reportedly working intensively to get Saleng back to full fitness as the club juggles a domestic and continental title chase."
- Backpage
Sundowns warned
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has warned Mamelodi Sundowns that Bucs will fight until the end despite the 2-2 draw against Richards Bay on Friday night that left them a point behind the defending champions, who have a game in hand.
“The guys did everything to win that game. I think there’s a little bit of disappointment. I think it’s two points lost in this race, but let’s work until the end," he reacted.
“A lot of people can think that it’s over, but we don’t think like that; we have to play until the end.
"Our plan was not to concede and have a lot of clean sheets, but unfortunately today [Friday] that area was a little bit weak, and when you concede two goals here, it’s very difficult to score three," Oaddou concluded.
- Getty
How many games are remaining to conclude PSL?
Pirates have played 24 games, meaning they will be done after six rounds, while Masandawana have seven outings to go.
If Bucs win all their remaining assignments, it means Sundowns will need at least six victories to be crowned.