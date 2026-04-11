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Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Monnapule Saleng injury woes! What is keeping ex-Orlando Pirates star out of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad?

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
M. Saleng

The 28-year-old former Buccaneer made a surprising move to Masandawana in the January transfer window as the Brazilians strengthened to push for the South African domestic title. The Bafana Bafana international has been effective, but recently, the winger has been out of action for the Mzansi heavyweights.

  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    The games Saleng has missed

    Since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates, Monnapule Saleng has made just four appearances across all competitions, providing an assist in the process. 

    However, his last engagement was on April 27 in the 3-1 Premier Soccer League win over Marumo Gallants.

    Saleng has since missed the outings against Chippa United and, most recently, versus Durban City. The attacker is also not in the squad that travelled to Tunisia to play Esperance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final.

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  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Where is Saleng?

    "Saleng has a muscle strain that has kept him out of action," FARPost reported.

    "The club’s medical team is reportedly working intensively to get Saleng back to full fitness as the club juggles a domestic and continental title chase."

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Sundowns warned

    Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has warned Mamelodi Sundowns that Bucs will fight until the end despite the 2-2 draw against Richards Bay on Friday night that left them a point behind the defending champions, who have a game in hand.

    “The guys did everything to win that game. I think there’s a little bit of disappointment. I think it’s two points lost in this race, but let’s work until the end," he reacted.

    “A lot of people can think that it’s over, but we don’t think like that; we have to play until the end.

    "Our plan was not to concede and have a lot of clean sheets, but unfortunately today [Friday] that area was a little bit weak, and when you concede two goals here, it’s very difficult to score three," Oaddou concluded. 

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansGetty

    How many games are remaining to conclude PSL?

    Pirates have played 24 games, meaning they will be done after six rounds, while Masandawana have seven outings to go.

    If Bucs win all their remaining assignments, it means Sundowns will need at least six victories to be crowned. 