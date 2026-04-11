Monnapule Saleng injury woes! What is keeping ex-Orlando Pirates star out of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad?

Since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates, Monnapule Saleng has made just four appearances across all competitions, providing an assist in the process.

However, his last engagement was on April 27 in the 3-1 Premier Soccer League win over Marumo Gallants.

Saleng has since missed the outings against Chippa United and, most recently, versus Durban City. The attacker is also not in the squad that travelled to Tunisia to play Esperance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final.