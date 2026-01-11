Monnapule Saleng breaks silence on Orlando Pirates exit after joining Mamelodi Sundowns as Bafana Bafana winger highlights 'setbacks, hardships'

Monnapule Saleng enjoyed a remarkable rise during his time at Orlando Pirates, establishing himself as one of the standout performers in the squad and a player many supporters came to admire. His influence was evident as he played a key role in the club’s domestic success, lifting three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup trophies during a highly productive spell at Mayfair.

However, the narrative shifted during the 2024/25 season, as Saleng’s involvement became increasingly limited and questions began to surface regarding his future at the club. The situation sparked widespread speculation, with various interpretations emerging around the reasons behind his absence from regular matchday action.

In an attempt to clarify the matter, Saleng’s agent, Karabo Tshabuse, sought to ease the growing uncertainty by revealing that the challenges were of a personal nature, linked to the player’s mental well-being, rather than football-related issues. The explanation aimed to draw a line under the speculation, while highlighting the importance of player welfare beyond the pitch.