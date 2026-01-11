Monnapule Saleng breaks silence on Orlando Pirates exit after joining Mamelodi Sundowns as Bafana Bafana winger highlights 'setbacks, hardships'
Saleng's last days at Mayfair
Monnapule Saleng enjoyed a remarkable rise during his time at Orlando Pirates, establishing himself as one of the standout performers in the squad and a player many supporters came to admire. His influence was evident as he played a key role in the club’s domestic success, lifting three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup trophies during a highly productive spell at Mayfair.
However, the narrative shifted during the 2024/25 season, as Saleng’s involvement became increasingly limited and questions began to surface regarding his future at the club. The situation sparked widespread speculation, with various interpretations emerging around the reasons behind his absence from regular matchday action.
In an attempt to clarify the matter, Saleng’s agent, Karabo Tshabuse, sought to ease the growing uncertainty by revealing that the challenges were of a personal nature, linked to the player’s mental well-being, rather than football-related issues. The explanation aimed to draw a line under the speculation, while highlighting the importance of player welfare beyond the pitch.
Goodbyes, and gratitude!
While brief, the heartfelt message conveyed Saleng’s deep sense of gratitude, reflecting on a journey that was marked by both challenging moments and unforgettable memories. The post offered a glimpse into the emotional complexity of his departure, acknowledging the difficulties faced along the way, while also celebrating the successes, relationships, and experiences that shaped his time at the club.
“Thank you for the opportunity you extended to me. I am profoundly honoured to have been a part of this extraordinary team,” Saleng said on his Instagram as FarPost reported.
“While my tenure with the organisation has concluded, the experiences I have gathered, marked by both triumphs and setbacks, hardships, and hard-won victories, cherished friendships and unbreakable bonds, will remain indelibly etched in my memory.
“It is with a mixture of heartfelt joy and solemn melancholy that I bid farewell, carrying forward the invaluable lessons and the spirit of this remarkable team,” he concluded.
Saleng’s 2025/2026 highlights
The North West-born star has gradually regained his confidence while working to rebuild his career at the Mswenko Boys. During his time there, he featured in 12 matches, contributing two goals and three assists, showcasing glimpses of the form that once made him a standout performer. His steady progress and determination on the pitch eventually earned him a move to Pretoria to join the Tshwane giants.
Saleng joins a growing list of players who have moved from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns, following a pattern that has attracted attention in recent seasons after the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch. In some of these cases, the transfers appear to have been influenced by challenges within the Soweto side, whether related to limited playing time, internal dynamics, or other off-field factors. For Saleng, the move offers a fresh start and an opportunity to showcase his talent at a club celebrated for its consistency, ambition, and dominance in South African football.
Will Saleng have a smooth transition at Chloorkop?
With things a little off-balance at Masandawana, a player of Saleng’s calibre — one who also boasts CAF Champions League experience — could prove to be a real game-changer. But the road won’t be easy. He will need to hit the ground running, impress the current head coach, and possibly even adapt to the vision of the reportedly incoming one. Competition at Chloorkop is notoriously fierce, and every training session and match will be a test of his ability to carve out a place in a squad stacked with talent. If he can rise to the challenge, Saleng could quickly become one of the players who make the difference when it matters most.