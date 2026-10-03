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Money, Steve Barker and the CAF Champions League: Why Keletso Makgalwa snubbed Kaizer Chiefs for Simba SC
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The Barker factor in Tanzania
Simba SC’s latest recruit Keletso Makgalwa has opened up about his move to Dar es Salaam, crediting manager Steve Barker as the primary catalyst for his departure from Sekhukhune United.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns wide man, who committed to a 24-month contract before the 2026/27 season, has wasted no time making an impact in the Tanzanian Premier League after quickly earning a starting spot under his new boss.
The 29-year-old revealed that Barker’s proactive approach during the early stages of 2026 was the decisive factor in his career change.
Discussing the origins of the transfer, the attacker explained that a personal pitch from the coach made the opportunity impossible to turn down.
“Coach Steve [Barker] called me. He was the first one to call me around April [2026], and he told me everything,” Makgalwa explained to FARPost.
“He told me how he wants to use me, how he wants me to play in his team.”
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Snubbing Kaizer Chiefs and Young Africans
Securing Makgalwa's commitment was a hard-fought battle, given the intense competition from several high-profile suitors.
Although he had numerous prestigious offers on the table, the player remained convinced that Simba represented the ideal destination for his career.
“It was a good offer for me that I couldn’t refuse. So I had to make that decision to go join coach Steve.”
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Financial security and family considerations
Leaving his homeland proved to be a difficult dilemma for the new arrival, who had to weigh up significant personal milestones against a life-changing career opportunity.
The Simba wideman, speaking from the club’s Polokwane pre-season base, admitted that the timing of the transfer was far from ideal for his domestic life. “It was not an easy one in terms of family-wise. I have a five-month-old kid, and I just got married four months ago.
"So I had to sit them down and make them understand that at the end of the day it’s work, and I need to take care of my family.
"So my wife understood, and my family as well, from home,” he explained.
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The lure of the CAF Champions League
The lure of elite continental action played a pivotal role in convincing the former Sundowns man to swap South Africa for Tanzania.
While the lucrative terms and the manager’s project were enticing, the prospect of gracing the CAF Champions League once again proved irresistible for the winger.
Having previously tasted the intensity of Africa’s premier club competition during his time at Chloorkop, the new recruit is eager to use the platform to refine his game and immerse himself in a different sporting environment.
Reflecting on the move, the attacker highlighted the holistic benefits of the transfer: “It’s a good chance for me to also grow as a footballer while playing outside the country and explore, you know.
"So it was a good offer for me financially and also the [CAF] Champions League. I wanted to go back and play in the Champions League.”
Having already featured four times for his new employers, the South African is determined to justify the investment made in him.
His primary mission now is to spearhead the Msimbazi Reds' pursuit of silverware, as they look to re-establish their authority at home and mount a serious challenge against the continent's heavyweights.
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