Money, Steve Barker and the CAF Champions League: Why Keletso Makgalwa snubbed Kaizer Chiefs for Simba SC

Simba SC’s latest recruit Keletso Makgalwa has opened up about his move to Dar es Salaam, crediting manager Steve Barker as the primary catalyst for his departure from Sekhukhune United.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns wide man, who committed to a 24-month contract before the 2026/27 season, has wasted no time making an impact in the Tanzanian Premier League after quickly earning a starting spot under his new boss.

The 29-year-old revealed that Barker’s proactive approach during the early stages of 2026 was the decisive factor in his career change.

Discussing the origins of the transfer, the attacker explained that a personal pitch from the coach made the opportunity impossible to turn down.

“Coach Steve [Barker] called me. He was the first one to call me around April [2026], and he told me everything,” Makgalwa explained to FARPost.

“He told me how he wants to use me, how he wants me to play in his team.”