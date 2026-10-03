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Keletso Makgalwa, Sekhukhune United, August 2025Backpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Money, Steve Barker and the CAF Champions League: Why Keletso Makgalwa snubbed Kaizer Chiefs for Simba SC

Premier Soccer League
K. Makgalwa
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Simba SC
Kaizer Chiefs
S. Barker
Simba SC vs Young Africans
Young Africans
Premier League
Simba SC vs Mashujaa
Mashujaa

Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger has finally shed light on the primary motivations behind his high-profile move to Tanzanian giants. The creative attacker opted for a fresh challenge in East Africa despite significant interest from heavyweights in the Betway Premiership and abroad.

  • Keletso Makgalwa, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    The Barker factor in Tanzania

    Simba SC’s latest recruit Keletso Makgalwa has opened up about his move to Dar es Salaam, crediting manager Steve Barker as the primary catalyst for his departure from Sekhukhune United.

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns wide man, who committed to a 24-month contract before the 2026/27 season, has wasted no time making an impact in the Tanzanian Premier League after quickly earning a starting spot under his new boss.

    The 29-year-old revealed that Barker’s proactive approach during the early stages of 2026 was the decisive factor in his career change.

    Discussing the origins of the transfer, the attacker explained that a personal pitch from the coach made the opportunity impossible to turn down.

    “Coach Steve [Barker] called me. He was the first one to call me around April [2026], and he told me everything,” Makgalwa explained to FARPost.

    “He told me how he wants to use me, how he wants me to play in his team.”

  • Keletso Makgalwa, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    Snubbing Kaizer Chiefs and Young Africans

    Securing Makgalwa's commitment was a hard-fought battle, given the intense competition from several high-profile suitors.

    Although he had numerous prestigious offers on the table, the player remained convinced that Simba represented the ideal destination for his career.

    “It was a good offer for me that I couldn’t refuse. So I had to make that decision to go join coach Steve.”

  • Keletso Makgalwa, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Financial security and family considerations

    Leaving his homeland proved to be a difficult dilemma for the new arrival, who had to weigh up significant personal milestones against a life-changing career opportunity.

    The Simba wideman, speaking from the club’s Polokwane pre-season base, admitted that the timing of the transfer was far from ideal for his domestic life. “It was not an easy one in terms of family-wise. I have a five-month-old kid, and I just got married four months ago.

    "So I had to sit them down and make them understand that at the end of the day it’s work, and I need to take care of my family.

    "So my wife understood, and my family as well, from home,” he explained.


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  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, Keletso Makgalwa, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    The lure of the CAF Champions League

    The lure of elite continental action played a pivotal role in convincing the former Sundowns man to swap South Africa for Tanzania.

    While the lucrative terms and the manager’s project were enticing, the prospect of gracing the CAF Champions League once again proved irresistible for the winger.

    Having previously tasted the intensity of Africa’s premier club competition during his time at Chloorkop, the new recruit is eager to use the platform to refine his game and immerse himself in a different sporting environment.

    Reflecting on the move, the attacker highlighted the holistic benefits of the transfer: “It’s a good chance for me to also grow as a footballer while playing outside the country and explore, you know.

    "So it was a good offer for me financially and also the [CAF] Champions League. I wanted to go back and play in the Champions League.”

    Having already featured four times for his new employers, the South African is determined to justify the investment made in him.

    His primary mission now is to spearhead the Msimbazi Reds' pursuit of silverware, as they look to re-establish their authority at home and mount a serious challenge against the continent's heavyweights.

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Simba SC crest
Simba SC
SIS
Young Africans crest
Young Africans
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Premier League
Simba SC crest
Simba SC
SIS
Mashujaa crest
Mashujaa
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