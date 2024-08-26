Mokwena v Mosimane GFXGOAL
Seth Willis

Mokwena tipped to outshine Mosimane - 'We can see him in Premier League, Bundesliga or Serie A'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCWydad CasablancaR. MokwenaP. Mosimane

The 37-year-old tactician has been tipped to hit even greater heights after his move to North Africa.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mokwena was once under Mosimane
  • The coach is currently one of the best in Africa
  • He has been tipped to perform better than his teacher
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below