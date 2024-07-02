'Mokwena should join Kaizer Chiefs as assistant coach! Rhulani can win trophies with Magesi FC but he is arrogant and biased - He must go' - Fans

South Africans react to reports the 37-year-old might be leaving the Premier Soccer League champions.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be under a new coach to lead them in the new season after reports emerged that Rhulani Mokwena might be on his way out.

The vocal tactician has been at the helm of the club since early 2022/23 season when he was given the sole mandate to head the technical team ahead of Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela.

While a section of Mzansi fans believe the exit - if it happens, serves him right, others believe it will be a massive opportunity for him to prove his quality and worth in another team and league.

Have a look at what GOAL sampled.