Mokwena made an interesting wish about his future that involves ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp and fans have now shared their views on the matter.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena said he would not mind joining Cape Town Spurs as an assistant to veteran mentor Ernst Middendorp.

In a surprising turn of events, Mokwena recently parted ways with the Brazilians and is now unattached.

Following the 37-year-old's desire to work with Middendorp, South African football lovers had interesting views on Mokwena's statements.

Here, GOAL brings you some of the best reactions.