South Africans have told off Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela for his recent sentiments on fellow tacticians.

The former Moroka Swallows coach stated there is a level of selfishness among some mentors he has worked with.

Some fans made assumptions that Komphela was referring to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena with whom he worked at Masandawana before the former moved to the Dube Birds.

A section of Mzansi believes Komphela is the problem and should work harder to perfect his art instead of relying on others.