Mokwena-Ramovic feud rages on as Mamelodi Sundowns coach remarks TS Galaxy mentor 'is crying for attention'

Mameolodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena relegated their 3-0 victory over AmaZulu to the backyard and opted to fire back at Sead Ramovic.

The two coaches' feud began in late November when Ramovic lunged into Mokwena for failing to applaud the Rockets for beating Masandawana in the Carling Knockout Round of 16.

The Sundowns coach then sought audience with Ramovic in a phone call and the Germany-born trainer last week revealed the contents of his heated conversation with Mokwena.

Mokwena's reaction on Tuesday stole the limelight after the 3-0 victory over AmaZulu and even overshadowed Lucas Ribeiro Costa's hat-trick against Usuthu.

Article continues below

Apart from Mokwena's response, GOAL also brings you raw quotes from AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin after watching his side succumb to the Brazilians.