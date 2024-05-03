Rhulani Mokwena now sweating on breaking Pitso Mosimane's PSL record - 'Why not? Why not go for it?

BackpageSeth WillisRhulani Mokwena now sweating on breaking Pitso Mosimane's PSL record - 'Why not? Why not go for it?Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsRhulani MokwenaPitso John MosimaneThe Masandawana tactician is hopeful of breaking a PSL record set by the celebrated South African coach eight years ago.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDowns won the PSL with six games to spareThey are on 64 pointsMokwena keen on beating MosimaneArticle continues below