Mokwena now concerned with Shalulile's goal drought - 'I will be lying to you if I said it doesn't worry me'

Sundowns coach concedes Peter Shalulile's struggle in front of goal is a concern but points to Benzema, Ronaldo & Haaland also suffering lean spells.

Shalulile has been firing blanks regularly this season
He has two goals in last 17 goals for Downs & Namibia
Mokwena reacts to the situation