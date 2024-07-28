Mokwena, McCarthy lead the South African coaches merry-go-round

In the world of football, the dugout is one of the most unforgiving places and coaches are often only a couple of results away from the axe.

The Premier Soccer League is about to get underway, and clubs are making plans for the technical teams and playing personnel.

Kaizer Chiefs recruited Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi as they look to end their nine-year drought while Mamelodi Sundowns also made changes, showing Rhulani Mokwena the door.

Sekhukhune United, meanwhile, announced Peter Hyballa as their new head coach ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The German international replaced Lehlohonolo Seema, whose contract was not renewed at the end of the season.

These are some of the coaching changes that have happened ahead of the upcoming campaign. Here, GOAL shines the spotlight on a few top coaches who are available for any club that wishes to secure their services.