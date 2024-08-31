Rhulani Mokwena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Mokwena didn't listen & compared himself with Pep! Those teams have zero patience & Rhulani will come to Mzansi after two games' - Fans

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has not started life in North Africa as anticipated after suffering first loss.

South African tactician Rhulani Mokwena made his Botola Pro debut with a narrow 1-0 loss against MAS de Fes on Friday night.

A late goal by Hamza El Janati was all the hosts needed to end their 15-game winless run against the Red Castle.

The fans in Mzansi are divided about the 37-year-old's bad start in Morocco; a section believes he will eventually pick up, while others state he has no chance. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.

