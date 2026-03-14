Mokoena dismisses Miguel Cardoso's concerns about a tight schedule for Mamelodi Sundowns 'I don't see any pressure or disadvantage'
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Cardoso complains about tight fixture schedule
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has raised concerns about what he feels is a fixture pile-up on his team as they try to balance between CAF Champions League football and the Premier Soccer League title race.
The Masandawana tactician feels the PSL is unfairly treating them by not postponing some of their league games to give them breathing space in their continental mission.
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Cardoso: treatment of Sundowns 'an absolute shame'
“Look, Sundowns, we played two days ago, so three days difference between matches, and between the two legs we will play Marumo Gallants – I don’t know if you know? But from all seven teams [left in the Champions League] besides us, nobody has matches between the two legs,” Cardoso explained.
“This is an absolute shame, what is happening in South Africa and how Sundowns is being treated; it is not normal! I spoke after the match in Rustenburg regarding what happened in the French league with PSG and the Spanish league with Real Madrid."
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Mokoena: 'I don't see any disadvantage'
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder William 'Naughty' Mokoena does not see any justification in Cardoso's remarks.
"I don't see any pressure; they are used to playing CAF and winning the league at the same time. If Sundowns win all their games, they should win the league. So I don't see any disadvantage," Mokoena told Soccer Laduma.
"It's not mind games; it's what we can all see, but they are used to this situation of playing a lot of games. If you can check, they are the only team that plays more games than everyone in the PSL."
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Chance for Pirates
Sundowns are involved in a tight PSL title race with Orlando Pirates, and Mokoena sees the Buccaneers having a big chance of being crowned champions.
"So it's a good thing; it's been a long time since we've seen a title race so tight. At least our football is changing. I think now it's time for Pirates; this is their chance now to win the league, and they have a big chance of winning the league," Mokoena added.
"Both teams – there's no way they would want to drop points. Any team that would drop points, the other one is gone. So they [Pirates] must be careful of not dropping points; we will see at the finish line. Pirates have to hang in there, get the three points; they stand a good chance, and they have to win it."