Mokoena dismisses Miguel Cardoso's concerns about a tight schedule for Mamelodi Sundowns 'I don't see any pressure or disadvantage'

Sundowns are involved in a tight PSL title race with Orlando Pirates, and Mokoena sees the Buccaneers having a big chance of being crowned champions.

"So it's a good thing; it's been a long time since we've seen a title race so tight. At least our football is changing. I think now it's time for Pirates; this is their chance now to win the league, and they have a big chance of winning the league," Mokoena added.

"Both teams – there's no way they would want to drop points. Any team that would drop points, the other one is gone. So they [Pirates] must be careful of not dropping points; we will see at the finish line. Pirates have to hang in there, get the three points; they stand a good chance, and they have to win it."