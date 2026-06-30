Mohau Nkota urges Bafana Bafana to channel their World Cup heartbreak into future success – ‘We will bring more energy to another tournament’

South Africa’s dream run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have been halted by Canada, but the mood around the camp remains one of defiance rather than despair.

Mohau Nkota, reflecting on the campaign he missed through injury, is adamant that the young squad must treat this experience as a vital stepping stone rather than a failure.

"I think for us, it's to focus on ourselves, move forward and forget about what happened, and we will fix it in the future.

"We will bring more to this tournament and bring more energy to another tournament," Nkota said while speaking to journalists at a Bafana Watch Party in Johannesburg.

His comments reflect a growing confidence in a side that has improved exponentially under Hugo Broos.



