Mohau Nkota urges Bafana Bafana to channel their World Cup heartbreak into future success – ‘We will bring more energy to another tournament’
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Moving forward from Canada heartbreak
South Africa’s dream run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have been halted by Canada, but the mood around the camp remains one of defiance rather than despair.
Mohau Nkota, reflecting on the campaign he missed through injury, is adamant that the young squad must treat this experience as a vital stepping stone rather than a failure.
"I think for us, it's to focus on ourselves, move forward and forget about what happened, and we will fix it in the future.
"We will bring more to this tournament and bring more energy to another tournament," Nkota said while speaking to journalists at a Bafana Watch Party in Johannesburg.
His comments reflect a growing confidence in a side that has improved exponentially under Hugo Broos.
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Overcoming injury and personal setbacks
For Nkota personally, the road to the tournament was complicated by fitness issues, a challenge he is determined to navigate as he looks toward the next chapter of his career.
The former Orlando Pirates man acknowledged that physical setbacks are an occupational hazard that requires mental fortitude to overcome.
"As a soccer player, you have to pass these cases. Injuries are a part of football. Unfortunately, they strike mostly at difficult times.
"You just have to be patient and wait for your time.
"As for me, I'm still young. I'm growing up.
"There's still more to come. I'll be patient and I'll play my heart out," he explained.
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Analysing the World Cup exit
Questions have been raised regarding Bafana's tactical approach during their knockout defeat, specifically whether they lacked the necessary attacking intent in the final stages of the match.
However, Nkota dismissed the idea that a change in strategy was the missing ingredient needed to overcome the Canadians.
"No, I don't think there was nothing to do.
"We just needed more energy," the winger stated bluntly.
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A united future for the national team
Despite the exit, there is a sense that the current Bafana Bafana crop is the most unified group in years.
Nkota highlighted the blend of veteran leadership and youthful exuberance as the primary reason why the public should remain optimistic about the 2027 AFCON and beyond.
"What I like about the team is that we have a lot of talent.
"We have a lot of experienced players, including youngsters.
"It's a special group.
"What I like about them is that we're always united as a team.
"We're always together. We work together, we fight together, and whatever we do, we do together," he concluded.
With the squad expected to remain largely intact, the focus now shifts to ensuring this World Cup experience isn't a one-off.