Mohau Nkota on the indescribable ‘hurt’ of missing out on Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad - 'I hardly know where to begin'

The 21-year-old attacker, who has become a rising star in the national team setup, saw his World Cup dreams evaporate following an injury sustained towards the end of the previous domestic season.

Despite his best efforts to recover in time for the global showpiece, the former Orlando Pirates man was forced to undergo surgery, effectively ending his hopes of representing Bafana Bafana on the world stage.

Nkota had established himself as a regular under Belgian coach Hugo Broos, earning plaudits for the blistering pace and directness that eventually earned him a high-profile move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

However, the timing of the injury proved catastrophic, leaving one of South Africa’s most exciting prospects out of the final 23-man squad for the tournament in North America.