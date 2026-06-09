Mohau Nkota on the indescribable ‘hurt’ of missing out on Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad - 'I hardly know where to begin'
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A dream deferred by injury
The 21-year-old attacker, who has become a rising star in the national team setup, saw his World Cup dreams evaporate following an injury sustained towards the end of the previous domestic season.
Despite his best efforts to recover in time for the global showpiece, the former Orlando Pirates man was forced to undergo surgery, effectively ending his hopes of representing Bafana Bafana on the world stage.
Nkota had established himself as a regular under Belgian coach Hugo Broos, earning plaudits for the blistering pace and directness that eventually earned him a high-profile move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.
However, the timing of the injury proved catastrophic, leaving one of South Africa’s most exciting prospects out of the final 23-man squad for the tournament in North America.
Nkota’s emotional social media address
Taking to social media to process the disappointment, Nkota did not hide the extent of his heartbreak.
The winger expressed the difficulty of finding the right words to describe the pain of missing out on a career-defining opportunity.
"I hardly know where to begin, but it hurts indescribably to have to miss the biggest tournament," Nkota wrote in a poignant message to his followers.
The young attacker emphasised that his absence was not for a lack of trying, noting that he exhausted every medical and physical resource available to get fit for the competition.
"I did everything I could to be fit for the World Cup. Unfortunately, injuries often strike at the most unfortunate times," the Al Ettifaq man added, highlighting the cruel nature of professional football at the highest level.
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Struggles in Saudi Arabia
Nkota’s path to the World Cup had already been complicated by a challenging debut season in Saudi Arabia.
Since moving from the Buccaneers to Al Ettifaq, the youngster has found consistent starting opportunities hard to come by.
Despite the lack of regular minutes at club level, Broos had maintained faith in the player’s ability to impact games from the flanks, keeping him involved in the national team fold throughout the qualification process.
The 2026 tournament was expected to be a breakout moment for the winger, providing a platform to display his talents to a global audience.
The injury setback represents a significant hurdle in what has otherwise been a rapid ascent for the player who remains a firm favourite among the South African supporters for his flair and attacking output.
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Vow to return and support for Bafana
Despite his personal misery, Nkota was quick to offer his full backing to his international teammates as they prepare to fly the flag for South Africa.
He confirmed he would be supporting the group from afar, hoping the squad can make a significant impact during the tournament.
"I'll come back stronger, I promise," he said, ensuring fans that his focus has already shifted toward his eventual rehabilitation and return to the pitch.
The winger also took a moment to acknowledge the outpouring of support he has received from the public since the news of his omission and surgery became official.
He concluded his statement by thanking fans for their supportive messages, which he described as a vital source of strength during his recovery period.
For now, Broos and Bafana Bafana must find a way to replace his explosive energy as they begin their World Cup campaign.