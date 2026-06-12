Mohau Nkota has confirmed that he is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after revealing the specific nature of the knee injury he sustained while training with Al Ettifaq.

Speaking at a Bafana Bafana watch party in Johannesburg, the 21-year-old explained that he had suffered a significant tear that required surgical intervention to correct.

"It's a meniscus. I tore my meniscus, and then I had to repair it. They had to stitch my bone," Nkota said as quoted on Soccer Laduma.

"So, it will take maybe three to five months for me to recover."

The news comes after his club initially remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the injury, only confirming that the winger had undergone a successful operation in June.







