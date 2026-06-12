Mohau Nkota gives update on his injury setback and reveals timeline for recovery - 'I tore my meniscus, and then I had to repair it'
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The nature of the injury revealed
Mohau Nkota has confirmed that he is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after revealing the specific nature of the knee injury he sustained while training with Al Ettifaq.
Speaking at a Bafana Bafana watch party in Johannesburg, the 21-year-old explained that he had suffered a significant tear that required surgical intervention to correct.
"It's a meniscus. I tore my meniscus, and then I had to repair it. They had to stitch my bone," Nkota said as quoted on Soccer Laduma.
"So, it will take maybe three to five months for me to recover."
The news comes after his club initially remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the injury, only confirming that the winger had undergone a successful operation in June.
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A breakthrough season cut short
The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for Nkota, who had been enjoying a productive debut campaign in Saudi Arabia.
After making the high-profile switch from Orlando Pirates, the youngster was beginning to find his feet in one of the most competitive leagues, establishing himself as a key creative outlet for Al Ettifaq.
Before the setback, Nkota had registered two goals and three assists in 21 league appearances.
His performances had not gone unnoticed by Bafana coach Hugo Broos, but the injury eventually forced him to miss the final three games of the Saudi Pro League season and stripped him of the chance to represent South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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An update on the recovery process
Providing further details on his current state, Nkota emphasised that he is not rushing his return to the pitch.
He underwent surgery approximately two weeks ago and is currently in the very early stages of a rehabilitation program that will likely keep him out until late 2026.
"An update on my injury: I'm still recovering. It's been two weeks since I had this.
"I had my surgery two weeks ago. So, step by step, you know, you just have to take your time to recover well," the winger added.
"This patient approach is designed to ensure he regains full fitness without risking a recurrence of the meniscus tear."
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Future outlook for Al Ettifaq and Bafana
With Nkota set to be sidelined for over five months, his future will be under a microscope both at the club level and the national team.
Before sustaining an injury, rumours were already swirling that he could leave Al-Ettifaq on a permanent transfer
Meanwhile, the talented winger will also face a tough challenge of returning to the Bafana squad with players in his position, Thapelo Maseko and Tshepang Moremi, seemingly on form.