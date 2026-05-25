Mohau Nkota breaks silence on Bafana Bafana World Cup selection heartbreak and injury setback - 'Better days are on the way, just wait'

Al-Ettifaq winger Mohau Nkota has broken his silence following a difficult few weeks that have seen the young winger sidelined through injury and overlooked for Bafana Bafana's preliminary FIFA World Cup squad.

The news comes as a significant blow to the player, who was widely expected to be a pillar of the national team's offensive unit for the global showpiece.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos once again made headlines for his selection calls after naming his provisional 32-man squad, with Nkota emerging as one of the most notable absentees.

The decision sparked immediate debate across social media, as fans questioned the exclusion of one of South Africa's most promising overseas-based talents.



