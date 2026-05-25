Mohau Nkota breaks silence on Bafana Bafana World Cup selection heartbreak and injury setback - 'Better days are on the way, just wait'
World Cup dream on hold for Nkota
Al-Ettifaq winger Mohau Nkota has broken his silence following a difficult few weeks that have seen the young winger sidelined through injury and overlooked for Bafana Bafana's preliminary FIFA World Cup squad.
The news comes as a significant blow to the player, who was widely expected to be a pillar of the national team's offensive unit for the global showpiece.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos once again made headlines for his selection calls after naming his provisional 32-man squad, with Nkota emerging as one of the most notable absentees.
The decision sparked immediate debate across social media, as fans questioned the exclusion of one of South Africa's most promising overseas-based talents.
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A meteoric rise meets a sudden halt
The omission came as a surprise to many supporters, given the winger's meteoric rise over the last year.
Nkota enjoyed a breakout 2024/25 campaign that quickly elevated him into the national spotlight before earning a high-profile move to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.
His transition to the Saudi Pro League was initially seen as a catalyst for his international progression.
At the start of the season, the 21-year-old looked poised to become one of the new faces of Bafana Bafana, impressing with energetic performances for both club and country.
However, his momentum appears to have slowed in recent months as he struggled to cement a consistent role in Saudi Arabia.
Injury revelation clarifies squad absence
Nkota finished his debut Saudi Pro League campaign with 21 appearances and five goal contributions for Al-Ettifaq, but his reduced involvement over the last month has now seemingly been explained.
The physical demands of the league appear to have taken their toll on the youngster at a critical juncture of the season.
Taking to Instagram this week, the winger revealed that he is currently nursing a knee injury.
Nkota shared an image showing his left knee strapped in a brace alongside a short but emotional message: "Better days are on the way, just wait."
The post served as both a medical update and a promise to his supporters that he remains motivated to return.
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Subtle reaction to Bafana Bafana snub
Beyond his physical recovery, the player appears to be processing the emotional weight of missing out on a World Cup squad.
Nkota also appeared to subtly react to the squad snub by reposting an older image shared by a friend, showing him proudly representing South Africa during last year's qualifiers - a reminder of how quickly his international fortunes have shifted.
With the preliminary squad now set, Nkota will focus on his rehabilitation in the Middle East.
While the 2026 World Cup preliminary list remains the priority for Broos, the winger’s focus will be on proving his fitness and regaining the form that made him one of the most exciting prospects in South African football just twelve months ago.