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Allegri NapoliGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Moggi: “Napoli, Allegri’s angry outburst. Lucca can play in Serie B, but not in Serie A”

SSC Napoli
L. Lucca
Serie A

The former executive discusses Napoli’s crisis

Next matches
POR

POR

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

Luciano Moggi, a former executive at Napoli and Juventus, as well as Lazio, Roma and Torinio, spoke to RadioRadio about Napoli's defeat to Juventus in Turin on Sunday evening. Il Napolista reported his comments: "Napoli? It's not a very cheerful environment. They need to regain their self-confidence. I've spoken to players, Allegri, the director — a bit of everyone. They all want to do well, but they seem downhearted to me. These defeats take their toll. Allegri gave the squad a major dressing-down after the match because, in his view, they did not show the aggression he wants when facing an opponent. After the match, he closed the door to a room and spoke to the squad in the way a manager should."

"The manager is completely uncertain. Hojlund did not take the field yesterday because of flu; De Bruyne alternates excellent matches with matches in which he goes missing; McTominay works hard, but on his own. Napoli are now a collection of question marks, and that should lead the team to think more about the league than the Champions League. There are too many injuries to think about both competitions."

  • On Lucca: "If you look at the last two years, it would be better to have another striker; he could make his mark in Serie B, as he did very well at Pisa. He has yet to show what he can do in Serie A. With Lucca playing, Napoli have played a man down. A bad deal at 35 million. He can play in Serie B, but not for a competitive team in Serie A."

    De Bruyne: "He is a level above, but Allegri demands something more; he needs to be handled with care. There are things to clear up. The dispute between De Bruyne and Conte is eased by Allegri's savoir-faire. That's how I see it."

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Next matches
POR

POR

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP