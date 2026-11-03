Next matches POR Champions League 15:00 NAP

Luciano Moggi, a former executive at Napoli and Juventus, as well as Lazio, Roma and Torinio, spoke to RadioRadio about Napoli's defeat to Juventus in Turin on Sunday evening. Il Napolista reported his comments: "Napoli? It's not a very cheerful environment. They need to regain their self-confidence. I've spoken to players, Allegri, the director — a bit of everyone. They all want to do well, but they seem downhearted to me. These defeats take their toll. Allegri gave the squad a major dressing-down after the match because, in his view, they did not show the aggression he wants when facing an opponent. After the match, he closed the door to a room and spoke to the squad in the way a manager should."

"The manager is completely uncertain. Hojlund did not take the field yesterday because of flu; De Bruyne alternates excellent matches with matches in which he goes missing; McTominay works hard, but on his own. Napoli are now a collection of question marks, and that should lead the team to think more about the league than the Champions League. There are too many injuries to think about both competitions."