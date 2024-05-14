'Mofokeng should remain at Orlando Pirates for one more season! Teenager not even ready for Bafana Bafana, leave Europe alone' - Fans

Football lovers in Mzansi are divided about the teenager's possible exit to Europe in the forthcoming transfer season.

Glasgow Rangers, Salzburg & Al Ahly are some of the teams reportedly chasing the services of Orlando Pirates hot-shot Relebohile Mofokeng who has caused a stir in South Africa.

Early this season, the attacker went to England where he tried with Wolverhampton Wanderers who were attracted by the youngster's exploits.

However, fans in the country are divided on the issue; while a section believes it is the right time for Mofokeng to take his chances, others feel he should play in the Premier Soccer League for one more season.

Have a look at what GOAL readers think.