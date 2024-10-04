Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesGOAL
Seth Willis

'Mofokeng not meant for Mzansi!' Orlando Pirates star urged to leave & avoid being like Themba Zwane - 'He needs to pack his bags & go'

MTN 8 CupOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCOrlando PiratesStellenbosch FCPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCR. MofokengT. Zwane

The teenager has been urged to consider taking an opportunity abroad if clubs come his way in the near future.

  • Mofokeng is getting better every day
  • He had been tipped to leave for Europe
  • The teenager urged not to waste the opportunity
