Mofokeng, Mojela and other key players who could decide the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC

Pirates and Stellies are set to leave it all on the field as they battle hard for the right to be crowned kings of the MTN8.

Orlando Pirates will look to make history by becoming the first club to clinch this coveted title three times on the bounce

Stellies, meanwhile, are out to spoil the party while creating a little bit of history of their own as it would be their maiden Wafa Wafa title.

The Cape Winelands outfit are desperate to prove that they didn’t win the Carling Cup title by fluke last season.

Steve Barker’s men have been in inspired form since the 2023-24 season, finishing third in the PSL and clinching their maiden top-flight trophy.

But they are up against a side that has become somewhat of a cup specialist team under Spanish coach Jose Riveiro in Pirates.

The Soweto giants have won the last two editions of this competition and head into this final high in confidence.

Will Riveiro’s Bucs make it three in a row, or will Barker’s Stellies stop them dead in their tracks?

Here, GOAL looks at the players who could decide this mouth-watering final in favour of either side as they prepare to clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.