- AFP
Salah penalty saves the day for the Pharaohs
Egypt asserted themselves early in the contest, controlling possession and probing with a series of deliveries into the area, though Ronwen Williams remained largely untested in goal. South Africa spent much of the opening half absorbing pressure, yet nearly stunned the hosts in the 28th minute when Lyle Foster muscled past his marker to latch onto Aubrey Modiba’s pass, only to see his powerful left-footed effort denied by Mohamed El Shenawy.
The closing stages of the half brought drama. After a VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot for an incident involving Khuliso Mudau and Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian captain made no mistake, calmly converting from twelve yards to hand his side the advantage. Moments later, Egypt’s evening grew complicated as Mohamed Hany was dismissed for a second caution following a late challenge on Teboho Mokoena, sparking frustration from the Pharaohs’ bench.
Despite the numerical setback, Egypt carried a 1-0 lead into the halftime interval.
As the second half got underway, South Africa made an early adjustment, with Thalente Mbatha withdrawn and Sipho Mbule introduced to inject fresh energy into midfield. Egypt also reshuffled, replacing Omar Marmoush with Emam Ashour in an effort to balance their approach.
The changes seemed to spark Bafana Bafana, who began to carve out space in advanced areas as they chased the equaliser. Hugo Broos’ men dictated much of the tempo, moving the ball with confidence and forcing Egypt to sit deeper. Yet the Pharaohs, despite being under pressure, still managed to fashion a handful of openings of their own, reminding the South Africans of their threat on the counter.
The tension reached its peak in the dying moments. In the 89th minute, South Africa were handed a glimmer of hope when the referee called for a penalty review after a challenge inside the box. After a lengthy VAR check, however, the decision ultimately went against them, leaving Bafana frustrated.
When the final whistle blew, Egypt emerged 1-0 victors, a result that secured their place at the summit of Group B with six points and qualified for the knockout round. South Africa, meanwhile, remained in second position on three points, still very much in contention but left to rue missed opportunities in a match brimming with drama. Egypt's first win over South Africa 2006.
- AFP
The MVP
Full credit must be afforded to the South Africans for the manner in which they elevated their performance after the break. Emerging from the interval with renewed energy, sharper focus, and a clear sense of determination, Bafana Bafana began to dictate the rhythm of play, steadily tightening their grip on the contest. Their movement was more purposeful, their passing more incisive, and their pressing relentless, forcing the Pharaohs to retreat into their own half and adopt a defensive posture.
As the minutes ticked by, the momentum swung decisively in South Africa’s favour. Every surge forward carried intent, every challenge spoke of belief, and the Egyptians found themselves increasingly unsettled, struggling to withstand the waves of pressure. The tide of the encounter had turned, and it was Bafana Bafana who stood tall, driving the narrative of the second half and leaving their opponents scrambling to contain the shift in intensity.
- AFP
The big loser
In the second half, the Pharaohs retreated into a more conservative shape, content to absorb wave after wave of South African pressure. The North African heavyweights offered little going forward, choosing instead to protect their slender advantage with deep defensive lines and cautious play.
Bafana Bafana, sensing opportunity, pressed higher and moved the ball with urgency, forcing Egypt to hold firm as the contest grew increasingly one-sided in momentum.
- SAFA
What next for Bafana?
All eyes will be on the South Africans as they now shift their full focus toward their last Group B showdown, a much-anticipated and potentially decisive contest against Zimbabwe that is set to unfold under the spotlight on Monday, December 29.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐