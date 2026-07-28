Mlungisi Ngubane urges Orlando Pirates fans to temper expectations over Sebastian Pedersen – ‘A person might look dangerous but only to find out they are scared of a rat’

Orlando Pirates fans have been buzzing with excitement since the club confirmed the signing of Sebastian Pedersen, but Mlungisi Ngubane has been quick to pour cold water on the hype.

The legendary figure noted that the current enthusiasm surrounding the Norwegian poacher at Mayfair is eerily similar to the reception Kaizer Chiefs supporters gave to Jasond Gonzalez when he arrived at Naturena in 2023.

The Colombian forward, who joined Amakhosi on loan from Bolivian side Real Santa Cruz, eventually became a symbol of recruitment failure after failing to register a single goal or assist in his 14 appearances for the club.

"I saw Pirates has signed a striker from Norway," Ngubane told KickOff.

"Nowadays it’s difficult to say which club has signed better because teams now sign young unknown players.”