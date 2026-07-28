Mlungisi Ngubane urges Orlando Pirates fans to temper expectations over Sebastian Pedersen – ‘A person might look dangerous but only to find out they are scared of a rat’
Ngubane draws parallels to Gonzalez
Orlando Pirates fans have been buzzing with excitement since the club confirmed the signing of Sebastian Pedersen, but Mlungisi Ngubane has been quick to pour cold water on the hype.
The legendary figure noted that the current enthusiasm surrounding the Norwegian poacher at Mayfair is eerily similar to the reception Kaizer Chiefs supporters gave to Jasond Gonzalez when he arrived at Naturena in 2023.
The Colombian forward, who joined Amakhosi on loan from Bolivian side Real Santa Cruz, eventually became a symbol of recruitment failure after failing to register a single goal or assist in his 14 appearances for the club.
"I saw Pirates has signed a striker from Norway," Ngubane told KickOff.
"Nowadays it’s difficult to say which club has signed better because teams now sign young unknown players.”
Misleading appearances on the pitch
Ngubane is concerned that the physical profile of modern signings often masks their actual utility within a specific tactical system.
While Pedersen arrives with a reputation as a clinical finisher, Ngubane remains skeptical about whether he can adapt to the heavy burden of expectation that comes with representing one of South Africa’s most iconic football institutions.
He offered a blunt assessment of how looks can be deceiving in the professional game.
Ngubane stated: "A person might look dangerous but only to find out they are scared of a rat.
"Looks can be misleading sometimes.
"Pedersen might look dangerous, but what matters is what he can do on the field wearing the heavy Pirates jersey.”
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Tactical adjustments for the Norwegian
Beyond the mental aspects of the game, Ngubane believes the tactical setup under Abdeslam Ouaddou will be the deciding factor in Pedersen's success.
He warned that if the striker relies on a specific type of service that the Buccaneers do not typically provide, he could find himself isolated in the same way Evidence Makgopa has been at times.
"Pedersen is joining a skillful team," the legend explained.
"Maybe at his previous club, strikers relied on crosses.
"If that’s the case, he might not get enough service.
"They might have brought in another Evidence Makgopa.
"Orlando Pirates should play crosses into the box to make it easier for their new striker.”
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A warning against recruitment scams
The history of the PSL is littered with high-profile international signings who failed to live up to their billing, and Ngubane is desperate for Pirates to avoid another expensive mistake.
He referenced the physical attributes of past failures as a cautionary tale, suggesting that being "well-built" does not equate to being "clinical" in the final third.
Fans have already begun debating Ngubane's comments, with some supporters urging patience while others acknowledge the merit in his warnings.
The comparison to Gonzalez serves as a painful reminder for Soweto football followers that reputations earned in foreign leagues do not always translate to success in the local top flight.
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