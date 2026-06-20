Mlungisi Ngubane blasts Bafana Bafana coach for overlooking Relebohile Mofokeng at FIFA World Cup-'I don't know why Hugo Broos keeps on doubting him'
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Legend questions Bafana selection
As Bafana Bafana navigates the high-pressure environment of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, internal debates regarding Hugo Broos' tactical choices are beginning to surface.
Mlungisi Ngubane, one of the most respected figures in South African football history, has publicly questioned why Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng is being used primarily as an impact substitute rather than a starter.
The young playmaker's introduction in the second half of the Group A clash against the Czech Republic was widely credited with shifting the momentum of the game.
Despite the match ending in a 1-1 draw, Ngubane believes the result could have been different had Mofokeng been given the nod from the first whistle to dismantle the European side's defense.
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Brains over brawn for Mofokeng
Ngubane was quick to dismiss any suggestions that Mofokeng’s slight frame is a hindrance at the highest level of international football.
He argued that the technical quality and vision possessed by the youngster far outweigh any concerns regarding his physical stature, especially against bigger opponents like the Czechs.
"All the boys played well against the Czech Republic, even Evidence Makgopa added something when he came on, but as for Mofokeng, I don't know why they don't start him. I really don't understand why the coach is doubting Mofokeng," Ngubane told KickOff.
"Being tiny shouldn't be a problem; all we need from Mofokeng is his football intelligence.
"We don't require his physique; he is not a wrestler, he is a footballer.
"God didn't make a mistake creating him this way; He knew he was going to be a footballer."
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The impact of the substitute
The tactical shift after Mofokeng's entry was palpable, providing Bafana with a creative spark that was missing in the early stages.
Ngubane noted that the opposition struggled to cope with the movement of the Pirates starlet, who forced the Czech Republic into uncomfortable defensive positions through his intelligent use of space and possession.
"He came on against the Czech Republic and made things gel, suddenly there was movement upfront.
"You could tell Czech Republic players were fed up with him because of his movement off the ball and the way he used the ball so wisely," Ngubane explained.
"Mofokeng knew exactly that if he lost the ball, he would be forced to chase after it, and that is not his game."
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Missed opportunities in Group A
While Ngubane praised other performers like Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis, he lamented the fact that the team could not see the best of Mofokeng due to the timing of the substitutions.
He believes Broos is missing a trick by not allowing his most creative outlets to play together while their energy levels are at their peak.
"It's just that his combination with Maseko couldn't happen because Maseko was already tired when Mofokeng came in.
"That Maseko boy played very well yesterday. Appollis also played well, although he was drifting in and out of the game," Ngubane concluded.
As South Africa look to progress in the tournament, the pressure on Broos to unleash Mofokeng from the start is only set to increase.