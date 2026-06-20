As Bafana Bafana navigates the high-pressure environment of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, internal debates regarding Hugo Broos' tactical choices are beginning to surface.

Mlungisi Ngubane, one of the most respected figures in South African football history, has publicly questioned why Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng is being used primarily as an impact substitute rather than a starter.

The young playmaker's introduction in the second half of the Group A clash against the Czech Republic was widely credited with shifting the momentum of the game.

Despite the match ending in a 1-1 draw, Ngubane believes the result could have been different had Mofokeng been given the nod from the first whistle to dismantle the European side's defense.







