Mission revealed! RB Leipzig admit Mamelodi Sundowns friendly part of scouting mission to unearth the next generation of Premier Soccer League talent
Sundowns confirm huge friendly coup
On Monday South African heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns announced they are set to host one of Europe's elite sides, RB Leipzig, in a post-season friendly on May 29.
The initial statement from Leipzig
"RB Leipzig is setting another strong international marker and will travel to South Africa for the first time in the club’s history. As part of the tour “RE KAOFELA” (English: all together), the Red Bulls will be hosted in Johannesburg from 26 to 30 May 2026 – a significant milestone for RB Leipzig and the club’s third major international tour after previous trips to the USA in 2024 and Brazil in 2025," the Red Bulls said in a statement.
"The sporting highlight of the tour will be a friendly match against Mamelodi Sundowns, champions of the Premier League in South Africa, on 29 May 2026 in Pretoria. The match against the participant of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will kick off at 20:00 local time at the historic Lucas Moripe Stadium. The game will be broadcast live by SABC3, the Bundesliga media partner in the market.
"This encounter brings together two football cultures known for professionalism, talent development, and innovation – and sets a strong signal for sporting exchange between Germany and South Africa. In addition, RB Leipzig is once again planning numerous activations and activities with Red Bull, Puma, Tudor, and other partners in the region," they concluded.
'Important to be on the ground'
Johann Plenge, RB Leipzig’s chief business officer and chairman of the board, explained the necessity of the trip during a Zoom call with the media, as reported by Sowetan.
“To have a clear picture, it’s important to be on the ground,” Plenge said.
“You can’t have a clear picture of how the competitiveness or the development of the league is from an outside perspective. So, that’s why it’s important for us to really come into the market, be on the ground, bring something there... build up a connection and a base to constantly exchange with this market.”
The Red Bull-backed club has a fearsome reputation for being ahead of the curve when it comes to recruitment, and it seems they have already been doing their homework on the talent available in the South African top flight.
Plenge hinted that several players have already caught the eye of German scouts as they prepare to touch down in the country between May 26 and 30.
Searching for the next Yan Diomande
The internal hype regarding South African talent is being driven by Mario Gomez. The former Germany striker, now technical director for Red Bull Soccer, has been vocal about the potential he sees in the region. Plenge noted that Gomez's affinity for South Africa extends back to his playing days and his experiences at the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in the country.
“We can’t talk about names because usually we’ve proven that we’re frontrunners in scouting and finding all these young talented players, but I can tell you for sure that we are having conversations with Mario,” Plenge said.
“He’s not only talking about the amazing time he had in SA during the World Cup in 2010, but he’s also talking about the amazing potential he’s seeing in scouting SA.
"He’s convinced that there’s talent... it might take some time, but it’s on our shortlist. I mean, we have spoken about young Yan Diomande. I am sure there’s a young Diomande in SA, and if we are the lucky ones to find him, then we’ve done a good job,” he concluded.
For Mamelodi Sundowns, the friendly represents a massive opportunity to showcase their squad against elite European opposition. While the fans will be looking for a spectacle on the pitch, the Leipzig hierarchy will be watching from the stands with notebooks in hand, hoping to secure the signature of South Africa's next big export before the rest of the world catches on.