Georginio Wijnaldum's arrival at Al-Ittihad was no ordinary free transfer in the final hours of the mercato. The Netherlands international quickly became the subject of one of the Dean's most divisive deals, with fans split between those who see the veteran as a genuine boost to the midfield and those who reckon his signing does not reflect the team's current needs.

Al-Ittihad wrapped up the deal on a one-year contract, with Wijnaldum continuing his career in the Roshn League after three successful seasons at Al-Ettifaq. He played 96 league matches there, scoring 36 goals and providing 16 assists. Across all competitions, according to Al-Ettifaq's own data, his figures reached 101 matches, 38 goals and 17 decisive assists.

Great experience, but age raises the question

Wijnaldum cannot be dismissed as just a player who has turned 35. The Dutchman boasts an exceptional European record with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma, alongside considerable international experience with the Netherlands.

Age, though, remains a factor nobody can ignore. Al-Ittihad are trying to build a team capable of competing on more than one front, which raises questions over how well the player can maintain his physical level across a full season.

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His final season with Al-Ettifaq offers a largely positive answer. He scored 16 goals and created 7 decisive assists in the Roshn League, his best goalscoring campaign since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Rios is present, so where does Al-Ittihad need Wijnaldum?

This is exactly where the real debate starts. Al-Ittihad had already reinforced the midfield by signing Colombian Richard Rios from Benfica, before circling back to Wijnaldum on a free in the closing hours. So the question is not whether the player has the quality, but what role the team will hand him.

Versatile across midfield, Wijnaldum can operate in an advanced role or drop deeper. He also gives the team the ability to keep possession, move between the lines and get into the penalty area, traits that shone clearly during his time at Al-Ettifaq.

Used in the role that suits his abilities, the deal could become an important addition. Al-Ittihad do not need Wijnaldum to be the first star. They need a player who links the lines and brings the midfield experience and composure in the big matches.

A deal at no cost, and limited risk

Money makes the signing logical. Al-Ittihad paid no transfer fee to land the player, who became a free agent once his Al-Ettifaq contract expired.

The one-season deal also softens the risk tied to his age. Should Wijnaldum thrive, Al-Ittihad can lean on him through an important competitive season. Should his level dip, the club will not be stuck with a long-term contract that is hard to shift.

This looks nothing like signing a major star on a long contract with a huge salary. The Dean have landed a player with vast experience in the same league, at no transfer cost, and with only a short commitment.

From "filling a slot" to "a missing piece"

Ultimately, the Wijnaldum deal will not be judged by his name or his age, but by the role he plays within Al-Ittihad's system.

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Give the midfield experience, playmaking, attacking runs and ball circulation, and the Dutchman could go from a deal that raised eyebrows to a piece the team was genuinely missing.

Sign him only because he is a big name available in the final hours of the mercato, with no clear technical role, and the deal will quickly become nothing more than filling a slot.

Between those two outcomes, the real bet rests with the coaching staff. Can Al-Ittihad draw out the best version of Wijnaldum, or will the big player's name loom larger than his role within the team?