Miroslav Koubek reflects on the 'unfortunate' twist that cost Czechia against Bafana Bafana - 'I accept the whistle from the referee'

Miroslav Koubek has voiced his disappointment after watching Czechia held to a frustrating draw by South Africa.

The veteran tactician believed his team had done more than enough to secure a victory during their high-stakes World Cup group stage meeting, but they ultimately failed to put the game to bed despite an early advantage.

"We are of course disappointed by the result. I think we have the right to believe, based on the chances we created, that we were closer to winning.

"We were missing a second goal, and that would have probably sealed the match," Koubek said via the Czech Republic official website.

The Europeans had dominated large spells of the first half, but South Africa’s resilience meant the lead remained precarious.