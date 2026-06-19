Miroslav Koubek reflects on the 'unfortunate' twist that cost Czechia against Bafana Bafana - 'I accept the whistle from the referee'
- AFP
Koubek on missed opportunity
Miroslav Koubek has voiced his disappointment after watching Czechia held to a frustrating draw by South Africa.
The veteran tactician believed his team had done more than enough to secure a victory during their high-stakes World Cup group stage meeting, but they ultimately failed to put the game to bed despite an early advantage.
"We are of course disappointed by the result. I think we have the right to believe, based on the chances we created, that we were closer to winning.
"We were missing a second goal, and that would have probably sealed the match," Koubek said via the Czech Republic official website.
The Europeans had dominated large spells of the first half, but South Africa’s resilience meant the lead remained precarious.
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Unlucky penalty changes the game
The turning point of the match arrived in the second half when Bafana Bafana were awarded a penalty, which Teboho Mokoena expertly converted.
Koubek was adamant that without that 'unfortunate' moment, his side would have coasted to a victory.
Koubek continued: "Not probably, but 100 percent. However, that's how it is in football; then some unfortunate moment comes and an unfortunate penalty.
"Until you score a second goal, you simply won't win."
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Questioning the referee's decision
While the 74-year-old manager did not go as far as to label the refereeing an outright error, he questioned the nature of the handball or foul that led to the equaliser.
"These situations sometimes turn out positively for you and sometimes negatively.
"We were unlucky today. It can be whistled, I accept it.
"But it was an unfortunate moment; the player cannot react at all.
"There is no intentional play there that he wants to prevent the ball from flying.
"I accept the whistle from the referee.
"I have a penalty in the box, severe, but whistleable," Koubek admitted.
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Focus turns to final group clash
The draw leaves Czechia in a precarious position as they search for their first win of the tournament following an opening-day defeat.
Reflecting on the defensive lapses that allowed Bafana a foothold, Koubek concluded: "It's a shame.
"We have a point and another match ahead of us."