Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and Old School launch rescue mission to fly six Bafana Bafana outcasts to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The agony of missing out on a FIFA World Cup squad is a setback few professional footballers ever truly come to terms with, but a new intervention is set to ease the disappointment for six South African stars.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, in partnership with Old School, will send the recently omitted players to the opening match of the tournament in Mexico.

The initiative will see the group join the South African supporters’ contingent in North America, giving them a chance to still soak up the spectacle and electric atmosphere of football’s biggest stage, despite missing out on the final 26-man squad.



