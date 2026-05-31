Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and Old School launch rescue mission to fly six Bafana Bafana outcasts to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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World Cup lifeline for Bafana outcasts
The agony of missing out on a FIFA World Cup squad is a setback few professional footballers ever truly come to terms with, but a new intervention is set to ease the disappointment for six South African stars.
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, in partnership with Old School, will send the recently omitted players to the opening match of the tournament in Mexico.
The initiative will see the group join the South African supporters’ contingent in North America, giving them a chance to still soak up the spectacle and electric atmosphere of football’s biggest stage, despite missing out on the final 26-man squad.
Rescue deal for six Bafana stars
"Minister Gayton McKenzie, in partnership with Old School, will send the 6 excluded Bafana Bafana players to the opening match of the World Cup in Mexico," reports suggest.
The ministry looks to turn a sporting disappointment into a positive cultural experience.
From final cuts to Mexico-bound fans
The move comes shortly after Hugo Broos finalised his tournament selection, a process that saw several high-profile Premier Soccer League names left out of the final reckoning.
Among those who saw their World Cup dreams dashed are Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane and Lebohang Maboe, Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena, who was ruled out due to injury, as well as Durban City’s Brooklyn Poggenpoel.
The trip to Mexico now offers the players an opportunity to still be part of the experience from the stands, with the group expected to join the South African supporters’ contingent.
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Visa hurdles and logistical concerns
As the countdown to the opening match in Mexico continues, logistical questions remain regarding the feasibility of the trip for the six outcasts.
With the sudden nature of the announcement, some fans have pointed toward the strict travel requirements for South African citizens entering North American territories.
Despite the skepticism, the partnership between the Department of Sport and private entities like Old School represents a unique approach to athlete welfare and fan engagement.
Whether the six players will accept the invitation to swap their boots for supporter jerseys remains to be seen, but the rescue mission has certainly ignited a conversation across the Mzansi football landscape as Bafana prepares for their return to the world stage.