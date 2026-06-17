Milford FC team manager vows the club will ‘stand its ground’ after securing promotion to the Betway Premiership - 'Rocky was always an underdog, but he always came on top'

Milford FC secured their historic promotion to the Betway Premiership following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Magesi FC in their final play-off fixture on Saturday.

The result sparked celebrations across KwaZulu-Natal, but for team manager Xanti Pupuma, the focus has already shifted from survival in the lower tiers to establishing a foothold in the elite division.

Pupuma is adamant that the club will not be intimidated by the step up in quality.

"Okay, I don't want to compare to other teams or take it from other teams, but I will talk about Milford," Pupuma told Soccer Laduma.

"For us, wherever we go, whichever division we go and get into we don't have a reverse sign.

"We always get there and make sure that we stand our ground. We compete and we get recognised."



