Milford FC team manager vows the club will ‘stand its ground’ after securing promotion to the Betway Premiership - 'Rocky was always an underdog, but he always came on top'
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No looking back for the Stallions
Milford FC secured their historic promotion to the Betway Premiership following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Magesi FC in their final play-off fixture on Saturday.
The result sparked celebrations across KwaZulu-Natal, but for team manager Xanti Pupuma, the focus has already shifted from survival in the lower tiers to establishing a foothold in the elite division.
Pupuma is adamant that the club will not be intimidated by the step up in quality.
"Okay, I don't want to compare to other teams or take it from other teams, but I will talk about Milford," Pupuma told Soccer Laduma.
"For us, wherever we go, whichever division we go and get into we don't have a reverse sign.
"We always get there and make sure that we stand our ground. We compete and we get recognised."
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The Rocky Balboa mentality
The club’s identity is built on the image of their mascot, and Pupuma draws inspiration from cinema’s most famous underdog to describe their fighting spirit.
He believes the "Stallions" moniker perfectly encapsulates the grit required to succeed in the Betway Premiership after their gruelling journey through the Motsepe Foundation Championship and the play-offs.
"So that is Milford, hence we are called The Stallions.
"You understand? Stallions, if you know the classic movies of Rocky Bilbao, he was always an underdog in his fights, but he always came on top," Pupuma explained.
"So that's why he was called the Italian Stallion.
"Also, that's part of the reason why we are called The Stallions and the other part is because The Stallion is a beautiful strong horse that always competes. So that is what we are."
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A lesson in humility and faith
Reflecting on the promotion campaign, Pupuma pointed to a recent defeat against Cape Town City as a vital turning point.
He suggests that the setback served as a spiritual reminder that success must be earned through hardship rather than handed over easily, helping the squad maintain their focus during the final hurdles of the season.
"You know, the loss against Cape Town City, we took it as a sign that things in life don't get handed to you on a silver platter, so you don't over-celebrate or you don't get big-headed," Pupuma noted.
"God will teach you that, ‘No, I will give you what you want but I need you to respect the value of what I'm giving you.’
"So He made us fight for it in the last game so that we can treasure it more."
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Tribute to the KZN faithful
The promotion of Milford FC means that KwaZulu-Natal now boasts five teams in the top flight, more than any other province in South Africa.
Pupuma was quick to acknowledge the role of the supporters in this achievement, promising that the team will continue to deliver the brand of football that helped them climb the pyramid.
"For our supporters, I just want to thank them for bearing with us in this long rollercoaster ride that we have been through this season and the years past and their support," the manager concluded.
"The words of encouragement and everything that they have just done for the team, I just want to thank them and I promise them that we will continue being the type of football club that we are and we will always appreciate them in everywhere and everything that they do and promise them beautiful football all the way."