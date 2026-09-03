Milford FC coach Xanti Pupuma fumes at match officials after Mamelodi Sundowns defeat - 'I leave a game with a little bit of bad taste'

Milford FC head coach Xanti Pupuma did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following his side's 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday evening.

The newly-promoted outfit saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an abrupt end against the African champions, but Pupuma felt that his side was not playing on a level field when it came to the application of the laws of the game.

Speaking after the final whistle, a visibly irritated Pupuma expressed his dissatisfaction with the evening's events. “To be honest, it’s the first time I leave a game with a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth," Pupuma said to SuperSport TV.

"Maybe from all the Coke I’ve been drinking. But really, I think some of the rules they apply to us but not to other teams."



