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Milford FC coach Xanti Pupuma fumes at match officials after Mamelodi Sundowns defeat - 'I leave a game with a little bit of bad taste'
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Frustration boils over at Loftus Versfeld
Milford FC head coach Xanti Pupuma did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following his side's 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday evening.
The newly-promoted outfit saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an abrupt end against the African champions, but Pupuma felt that his side was not playing on a level field when it came to the application of the laws of the game.
Speaking after the final whistle, a visibly irritated Pupuma expressed his dissatisfaction with the evening's events. “To be honest, it’s the first time I leave a game with a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth," Pupuma said to SuperSport TV.
"Maybe from all the Coke I’ve been drinking. But really, I think some of the rules they apply to us but not to other teams."
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Questionable calls and inconsistency
The Milford coach was particularly annoyed by how the referee handled specific moments, including a potential foul in the build-up to the opening goal for Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pupuma believes that the standard of refereeing directly impacted his team's ability to compete fairly.
This specific incident involving the changing of a card seemed to be the breaking point for the Milford tactician.
He voiced his concern that such mistakes ruin the integrity of the contest.
“It’s a bit unfair; look at the end of the day, we had to win the game, and they scored goals. The second goal ja…my players fell asleep, maybe the changes caused that.
"Overall, I think the display of how they represented themselves was quite good, especially in the first half and parts of the second half,” he added.
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Defensive lapses and tactical shifts
While the refereeing was the main talking point for Pupuma, he did acknowledge that his own players were partially responsible for the second goal conceded.
He noted that a lapse in concentration occurred following the introduction of substitutes, which allowed the Brazilians to double their lead and effectively end the contest.
Reflecting on the performance, Pupuma noted the disparity between the result and the effort shown by his players.
“I’m actually annoyed by that because we’ve been in that position before and those rules were applied to us and when it comes, we hear it’s not applied, not just that even in the second half when there was a tackle there in the middle of the park- the referee takes out a red-card and even puts it back and gives the yellow card after seeing who he was about to caution.
“I know these things; they mess it up for us, and they mess up a good game where we really came to impose ourselves but we not going to look down on ourselves, we going to pick ourselves up and play Chippa on the weekend and see what happens."
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Looking ahead to the next challenge
Despite the "bad taste" left by the officiating, Milford must now turn their attention to their weekend clash against Chippa United.
The PSL rookies have shown they can compete at the highest level, and Pupuma is determined to ensure that the frustration from the Sundowns match does not derail their momentum.
For Sundowns, the victory ensures they keep pace with Orlando Pirates at the top of the Betway Premiership standings.
The African champions remain unbeaten as they continue their pursuit of further domestic glory.
For Pupuma and Milford, the focus remains on survival and establishing themselves as a mainstay in South African top-flight football.
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