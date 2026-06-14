Milford FC coach says 'I am ready to resign' after clinching promotion to the Premier Soccer League following 1-1 draw with relegated Magesi in Promotion Play Offs
A bittersweet promotion for the Stallions
Milford FC secured their place in the big time through a grueling PSL Promotion play-off route, finishing ahead of Magesi FC on a tense final day in Seshego.
Having finished third in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, two spots behind outright winners Kruger United, the Stallions had to fight through the play-off mini-league involving Cape Town City and Magesi.
Their superior performance, consisting of two wins, one draw, and a single defeat from four matches, was enough to see them rise to the elite level of South African football.
However, the man responsible for this historic achievement may not be the one to lead them into the new season, citing the heavy demands of the professional game.
- Backpage
Pupuma considers a shock departure
Speaking to SuperSport TV in the aftermath of their success, Pupuma revealed that while he is prepared to walk away, the bond within the club makes it a complicated decision.
He explained that a internal succession plan is already being discussed to ensure the club's stability as they transition into the Betway Premiership.
“[Laughs] I’m ready to resign, but I don’t think the boys are going to let me go more than my brothers are the boys.
"In fact, we had a conversation about it and we said let’s give them one season so that they can step in and settle well. And we’re waiting for Mike and Zane to come in with their badges and stuff, we don’t really want to bring in an outside ideally,” Pupuma stated during his post-match interview.
Balancing football and professional life
The core of Pupuma's hesitation lies in the significant step up in commitment required for the top flight.
The coach currently balances his footballing duties with a career outside of the sport, and he is wary of whether he can maintain that balance given the relentless schedule of the Betway Premiership.
“So, my aim is to allow them to grow into the structure. So, let’s see how it goes, I got other things to look at, my other job so I’m trying to balance things out because PSL is quite demanding.
"So, I will see what works for me and we’ll work it out,” he concluded.
Milford must now wait to see if their promotion hero will remain in current capacity or if a new era will begin without him in the dugout.
Watch Dr Xanti Pupuma's post-match interview with SABC