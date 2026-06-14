Milford FC coach says 'I am ready to resign' after clinching promotion to the Premier Soccer League following 1-1 draw with relegated Magesi in Promotion Play Offs

Milford FC secured their place in the big time through a grueling PSL Promotion play-off route, finishing ahead of Magesi FC on a tense final day in Seshego.

Having finished third in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, two spots behind outright winners Kruger United, the Stallions had to fight through the play-off mini-league involving Cape Town City and Magesi.

Their superior performance, consisting of two wins, one draw, and a single defeat from four matches, was enough to see them rise to the elite level of South African football.

However, the man responsible for this historic achievement may not be the one to lead them into the new season, citing the heavy demands of the professional game.



