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Xanti Pupuma Milford FCBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Milford confident of causing upset against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout Cup Last 16 - 'We are in a better space than we were in the first game'

Premier Soccer League
Milford FC
Orlando Pirates
X. Pupuma
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Milford FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Milford FC vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
TS Galaxy

The KwaZulu-Natal side's coach, Xanti Pupuma, is adamant that his side has evolved significantly since their promotion to the top flight, setting the stage for a mouth-watering Carling Knockout clash against the Buccaneers. The Stallions are looking to prove that their early-season form is no fluke as they prepare to take on the defending champions in the Round of 16.

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Redemption on the cards for Milford

    The upcoming Carling Knockout fixture presents a quick opportunity for Milford FC to avenge their early-season disappointment against Orlando Pirates.

    Speaking about the progress his team has made, Xanti Pupuma highlighted that the availability of key personnel will play a major role in their competitive edge.

    "Hopefully we've learned our lessons from the previous game, and fortunately for us, we will have a ripple effect," the coach said as per SABC Sport.

    "Already in the first game, we had a few players out, so we had to adjust a few things. I'm not saying it would have made a difference, but now we're going into this game full force.

    "We have adjusted to the division, and I think we are in a better space than we were in the first game, so hopefully, we give them a run for their money."

  • Sibulele Mekuto, Milford FC, March 2026Backpage

    Gaint killing reputation

    The Stallions have arrived in the Betway Premiership with no intention of just making up the numbers.

    Having forged a formidable identity as cup specialists during their stint in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the KwaZulu-Natal side is eager to cement their status among the elite.

    Their pedigree for an upset was firmly established during a sensational Nedbank Cup campaign last term, where they blazed a trail to their inaugural semi-final appearance before eventually falling to TS Galaxy.

    Life in the top flight has suited them well so far, with their transition appearing seamless.

    Currently sitting pretty in fifth place, the newcomers have proven difficult to break down, recording three victories and three draws from their opening eight fixtures.

    With only two losses to their name, they are showing the kind of consistency that suggests their giant-killing days are far from over.

  • Xanti Pupuma Milford FCBackpagepix

    Navigating the international break

    While the FIFA international window often disrupts the rhythm of clubs in good form, Pupuma has used the time to his advantage.

    Although he admitted the break was a lengthy interruption to their competitive schedule, it allowed several members of his squad to recover from nagging injuries.

    The Stallions will face a local test against Golden Arrows in a KwaZulu-Natal derby before their attention shifts fully to the Pirates showdown.

    Maintaining the same footballing philosophy that has seen them climb into the top half of the table remains the priority for the technical team.



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  • Sekhukhune United, Milford FC, March 2026Backpage

    A psychological shift for the Stallions

    The coach understands that cup football requires a different mental approach than the grind of a league season. However, he remains confident that the growth his players have shown over the last two months will be evident on the pitch.

    Despite the daunting task of facing the holders of the trophy, the atmosphere within the Milford camp is one of quiet confidence.

    Pupuma’s belief that they are in a "better space" suggests that Pirates will face a much more resilient and tactically disciplined side than the one they brushed aside weeks ago.

    Whether the Stallions can translate this confidence into a massive cup upset remains to be seen when the two teams collide.

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