Milford confident of causing upset against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout Cup Last 16 - 'We are in a better space than we were in the first game'

The upcoming Carling Knockout fixture presents a quick opportunity for Milford FC to avenge their early-season disappointment against Orlando Pirates.

Speaking about the progress his team has made, Xanti Pupuma highlighted that the availability of key personnel will play a major role in their competitive edge.

"Hopefully we've learned our lessons from the previous game, and fortunately for us, we will have a ripple effect," the coach said as per SABC Sport.

"Already in the first game, we had a few players out, so we had to adjust a few things. I'm not saying it would have made a difference, but now we're going into this game full force.

"We have adjusted to the division, and I think we are in a better space than we were in the first game, so hopefully, we give them a run for their money."