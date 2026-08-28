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Milford coach Dr Xanti Pupuma on how 'literally the weakest team in the league' are getting results and flying high on the PSL log
- Milford FC
Proving doubters wrong
Milford FC have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the new Betway Premiership season, successfully navigating the jump from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
While many expected the newly promoted side to struggle against South Africa’s elite, they have instead shown a fearless brand of football that has seen them climb to fifth in the table, just three points behind the early leaders Orlando Pirates.
The journey did not start perfectly, as they were handed a daunting opening fixture against the defending champions, Orlando Pirates, which resulted in a 2-0 defeat.
However, rather than letting the loss dampen their spirits, the club bounced back with consecutive victories over Siwelele FC and fellow promoted side Kruger United.
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Tactical familiarity has been crucial
Speaking to journalists about the factors behind their rapid rise, Dr Xanti Pupuma pointed to the stability within his squad as a primary reason for their early success.
The fact that the core group of players has remained together through their promotion campaign has allowed for a level of understanding that many newly assembled squads lack.
“I think most of the players have been together for a long time."
"They know each other and also me, still the coach of the club. I think we have spent almost a season and a half together, so they understand my thinking and how we want to play,” said Dr Pupuma, per FARPost.
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Matching the demands of top-flight football
A key aspect of Milford’s identity this season has been their willingness to take risks, even when facing the league's heavyweights.
Pupuma has instilled a philosophy that focuses on ball retention and composure, even when the opposition attempts to suffocate them with high-pressing systems, which has led to the side lying third on the Average Possession table with 54%.
The coach explained that this resilience is a result of specific training methods designed to mimic the intensity of top-flight matches.
“We train to be under pressure because we don’t mind being pressed and being put under pressure, and playing in compromised positions."
"We look to utilise and take risks from such positions. So, we will play like this until the end of the season,” the mentor added.
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The weakest team in the league?
Despite their strong start, Pupuma remains grounded, acknowledging that his side still carries the tag of underdogs.
By making very few changes to the squad that earned promotion, Milford have prioritised chemistry over high-profile signings.
“Also, the fact that we didn’t make many changes and added about four to five players has helped us."
"Most of the regulars have been playing together for almost two seasons, which makes it easier and helps us maintain that continuity,” he said.
“Considering that we came through the playoffs, we are literally the weakest team in the league.
"However, we started okay, and we have done well at home, and now we have earned a point away from home."
"If we can work on our home form and maintain it, I’m pretty sure we will be okay.”
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