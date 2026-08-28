Milford coach Dr Xanti Pupuma on how 'literally the weakest team in the league' are getting results and flying high on the PSL log

Milford FC have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the new Betway Premiership season, successfully navigating the jump from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

While many expected the newly promoted side to struggle against South Africa’s elite, they have instead shown a fearless brand of football that has seen them climb to fifth in the table, just three points behind the early leaders Orlando Pirates.

The journey did not start perfectly, as they were handed a daunting opening fixture against the defending champions, Orlando Pirates, which resulted in a 2-0 defeat.

However, rather than letting the loss dampen their spirits, the club bounced back with consecutive victories over Siwelele FC and fellow promoted side Kruger United.



