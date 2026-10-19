Amorim was an excellent midfielder in his playing days, but he is Estupinan's staunchest defender now: "At the end of the transfer window, we had a list of clubs who wanted Estupinan. But I said no. So I want the fans to know that it was my responsibility." Besides Aston Villa, Benfica pushed hard in the final hours for an opening from AC Milan, but none came. That was down to Amorim's wishes: he still has blind faith in the Ecuador international despite coming under fire again yesterday for a truly disastrous spell on the pitch against Atalanta.
Milan, why Amorim personally defends Estupinan: managing the wide players and Moreira’s possible dual role
The designated starters
Amorim is deliberately reshaping his squad. The Portuguese manager believes in his ideas, including an approach without a defined core or a fixed formation. After testing those ideas extensively at the start, adapting match by match to the opposition, he has reached a conclusion: AC Milan are more competitive and dangerous when Chukwueze and Moreira are on the left. Moreira has already become a favourite at San Siro. Milan fans greet his bursts down the flank with enthusiastic applause. It's a matter of affinity and talent.
Estupinan before Bartesaghi
Amorim's defence of Estupinan would do a top lawyer proud. He wants the player to play more freely, without the constant fear of making a mistake, even on the simplest pass or the most basic reading of play. The Portuguese manager will stick to that view for some time yet. He still rates the former Brighton player ahead of Bartesaghi, who seems to have put his difficulties at the end of last season behind him after his commitments with the Under-21s.
Moreira also Chukwueze’s understudy
Amorim deserves credit for reviving major recent investments who had looked set to leave the club. Chukwueze is the clearest example. Amorim has built a direct, frank and productive relationship with him, reinventing him as a right-sided midfielder after he arrived at AC Milan as a wide forward in a front three. But Chuku, as his team-mates call him, has not played regularly over the past two years, so it is natural that he might struggle with breaks or fatigue. Against Atalanta, Hutichinson was not entirely convincing, especially when his team were out of possession. Moreira, in very good shape mentally and physically, could replace Chukwueze on the right when needed. His performance in that role against Juventus should not be misleading. Diego is certainly at his best on the opposite flank, but he was making his first start against Juventus and nerves affected him too.
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