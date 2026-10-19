Amorim deserves credit for reviving major recent investments who had looked set to leave the club. Chukwueze is the clearest example. Amorim has built a direct, frank and productive relationship with him, reinventing him as a right-sided midfielder after he arrived at AC Milan as a wide forward in a front three. But Chuku, as his team-mates call him, has not played regularly over the past two years, so it is natural that he might struggle with breaks or fatigue. Against Atalanta, Hutichinson was not entirely convincing, especially when his team were out of possession. Moreira, in very good shape mentally and physically, could replace Chukwueze on the right when needed. His performance in that role against Juventus should not be misleading. Diego is certainly at his best on the opposite flank, but he was making his first start against Juventus and nerves affected him too.