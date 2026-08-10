Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot had been due back at AC Milan on 14 August to start preparations after their post-World Cup holidays. At the last minute, however, both told the club they needed a few more days, pushing their return back to the 16th, exactly a week before their league opener against Torino. Ruben Amorim's side have finished their tour of Asia and Oceania and will resume work on Wednesday 12. On Ferragosto they will face Manchester United in a friendly in Wroclaw, Poland.





The goalkeeper and midfielder played their last match at the World Cup on 18 July, in France's 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place play-off, so they will in effect get a month off. For both, the delayed return has annoyed AC Milan fans, while across the Naviglio, Inter supporters have already welcomed back Lautaro and new signing Stones, who were also involved at the World Cup until the finals.







