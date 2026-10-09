Only 18, with an important Serie B campaign already behind him and a contract just renewed until 2031. A clear, unequivocal sign of trust. Christian Comotto is one of the young players AC Milan have decided to back now and, above all, for the future. A midfielder born in 2008 and the son of former Fiorentina and Torino defender Gianluca Comotto, he returned to AC Milan after his loan spell at Spezia and joined the first-team group in the summer of 2026. He impressed in pre-season, before the difficulties of this start to the campaign. Entirely normal and predictable, Comotto has two champions like Adrien Rabiot and Luka Modric ahead of him in the pecking order, along with the revitalised Yunus Musah. What jars in a development project, though, is the box showing zero minutes played in this very first stretch of the season across Serie A and the Europa League. That figure has put several clubs on alert, and they have already moved to ask AC Milan about the possibility of a loan move in the winter transfer window.
Milan, two Serie A clubs have asked for Comotto for January: Amorim are not convinced and want to keep him in the squad
Monza and Parma interested
Comotto is a midfielder who resists any single label. He has the physique of a holding midfielder, the quality to play box to box and, above all, a natural instinct to join the attack and break into the opposition box. During his years in AC Milan's Primavera, he played several matches as an attacking midfielder, with the freedom to drive forward in his direct, vertical style. His qualities are clear. Now he needs the right plan to sharpen them and make them more effective.
Parma believe they have the right technical project to help Comotto fulfil his potential and they have been pushing agent Beppe Riso since last summer, having already done a deal with him for Simone Lontani, the former Milan player who left on a free transfer. In recent days, the Ducali have stepped up their move by asking Milan directly for the player on loan with an option to buy. Monza, under Juric, are also fully open to taking the 2008-born player on loan in January.
Amorim are not convinced
Amorim and Cardinale made a strong, clear and courageous call by keeping both Comotto and Camarda in the squad, and the start to the season has done nothing to shake the convictions of the manager and the Rossoneri owner. The hardest part now will be giving the two youngsters space, trust and minutes at a stage of the season when AC Milan need to lay the foundations to show they can compete in every competition.
Amorim has huge faith in Comotto and is working on a plan to get him playing during this packed month of October, with as many as seven matches in just 20 days. Even so, leaving out one of Modric and Rabiot from the starting XI remains extremely difficult, almost impossible. Right now, the Portuguese manager does not want to approve a loan move for the 2008-born player but, clearly, everything will depend on the space the boy gets between now and January. Working alongside champions of this calibre always helps a player's development, but in the end what matters most is the chance to get on the pitch.
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