Milan, two Serie A clubs have asked for Comotto for January: Amorim are not convinced and want to keep him in the squad

Comotto is a midfielder who resists any single label. He has the physique of a holding midfielder, the quality to play box to box and, above all, a natural instinct to join the attack and break into the opposition box. During his years in AC Milan's Primavera, he played several matches as an attacking midfielder, with the freedom to drive forward in his direct, vertical style. His qualities are clear. Now he needs the right plan to sharpen them and make them more effective.





Parma believe they have the right technical project to help Comotto fulfil his potential and they have been pushing agent Beppe Riso since last summer, having already done a deal with him for Simone Lontani, the former Milan player who left on a free transfer. In recent days, the Ducali have stepped up their move by asking Milan directly for the player on loan with an option to buy. Monza, under Juric, are also fully open to taking the 2008-born player on loan in January.