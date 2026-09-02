Consistency is one thing Tomori certainly does not lack: deeply attached to the Rossoneri colours and to Milan, he rejected every offer to stay with the seven-time European champions. In January 2025, despite a full agreement between the clubs, he blocked a move to Tottenham, while this summer he first turned down Lampard's Coventry and then Fulham, who ramped up an intense push on the very last day of the transfer window.
Translated by
Milan, Tomori will return to training with the squad on Thursday: the background to Cardinale’s decision and what is filtering through on the Englishman’s condition
Reintegrated into the squad
In the end, Tomori was right. After Milan's heavy friendly defeat to Chelsea, the English defender was included in a list of five players, along with Fofana, Odogu, Gimenez and Nkunku, who were not part of Amorim's plans. The former Chelsea man's disappointment soon turned into outright opposition to a sale, with his contract running until July 2027 and the next transfer windows offering a better chance of finding a stronger solution both technically and economically. Seventeen days later, the club decided to reintegrate him into the squad, helped too by the fact the defender they were looking for did not arrive, especially over the last week.
He has not played for a month
Will Tomori be available to Amorim for Sunday's clash against Juventus? Technically yes, but one key point can't be ignored: Tomori's last match came on 5 August, in the derby in Australia against Inter. Fik is, inevitably, behind both physically and in terms of understanding because he has done little work with the new Portuguese manager.
A relationship needs to be rebuilt
Tomori has trained well with the fitness coaches provided by AC Milan and won't need long to get back in line with his team-mates' fitness levels. What must now be rebuilt is the player's mental state and that bond of mutual trust: every player needs to feel good to perform to his own abilities and his own standards.
After spending yesterday in London with his agents to reflect on his future, Tomori is now set to return to Italy ready to win back AC Milan.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting