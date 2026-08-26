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Milan, the youth policy has been promoted in goal: Terracciano close to Monza, Torriani promoted. Here is who will be the third-choice goalkeeper

AC Milan
Monza

Pietro Terracciano, out for the opening match against Torino, heading for a Milan exit with one year left on his contract

Last Sunday sent a clear signal: Pietro Terracciano was not on the bench for Torino v AC Milan. The experienced former Fiorentina goalkeeper has spoken with the Rossoneri in recent days and, after those talks, both sides decided they will end the relationship in the coming days despite a contract that runs until 2026. On one hand, the desire to return to playing regularly; on the other, AC Milan's line of wanting to develop the young goalkeepers in their squad.

  • Terracciano eyes Monza

    For several days, Terracciano's agent has been working to find the best possible solution for his client. Once the Juventus option fell through, with the club signing Grabara as their second-choice goalkeeper, Pastorello reactivated contacts with Monza, who are desperate to find a reliable goalkeeper for manager Juric. A summit is scheduled in the next few hours as the parties try to seal the final agreement.

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  • Torriani promoted

    The decision to back Torriani as second-choice goalkeeper behind Maignan came before the move to put Terracciano on the market. The Rossoneri believe strongly in Torriani and have already mapped out the next step in his career. That also sent a clear signal on the transfer market: several enquiries came in during June, but the Diavolo turned them all down.

  • The choice between Pittarella

    On 18 August AC Milan officially announced the contract renewal of Léo-Paul Bouyer, a French goalkeeper born in 2008 who will compete with Matteo Pittarella for the role of third-choice goalkeeper, with Pittarella currently ahead in Ruben Amorim's pecking order.

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