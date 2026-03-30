Another ‘André’ situation for Milan? Probably not, as the deal with Partizan Belgrade for the signing of promising striker Andrej Kostic has been finalised in every detail, and the player, born in 2007, underwent his standard medical yesterday. The youngster will arrive in June and will initially join the Milan Futuro squad, with the possibility of breaking into the first-team squad given his potential.
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Milan: the real figures behind the Andrej Kostic deal. Partizan vice-president Mijatovic: "A paltry sum; I would have said no if I’d been asked"
MIJATOVIC ISN'T HAVING IT
Milan finalised the deal in recent days on the basis of a fixed fee of €3.5 million, to which €4.5 million and a percentage of any future resale proceeds are to be added. A deal worth a total of around €10 million, a figure that has sparked fierce controversy within the Partizan Belgrade management. Indeed, the Serbian website sportkse.net features a rather strongly worded statement issued by Partizan’s vice-president, Pedrag Mijatovic, a former striker for Real Madrid and Fiorentina. “Regarding the reports on Andrej Kostić’s transfer to Milan, I feel compelled to address first and foremost the Partizan fans, but also the wider sporting public, and to make it absolutely clear that I completely distance myself from this decision. I can state with certainty that I was not consulted in any way regarding Andrej Kostić’s transfer and that I have never even seen Milan’s offer. I would like to emphasise that, had I been involved in the decision-making process, I would have made it clear and unequivocal to all members of the Board of Directors that I was absolutely opposed to accepting such a derisory offer. This conduct constitutes a serious breach of the company’s articles of association, given that, by virtue of my role and my clearly defined responsibilities, I am in charge of the club’s entire sporting sector, including matters relating to transfer policy and player development.”
I HAD OTHER OFFERS
The statement released by Pedrag Mijatovic concludes with further details on how his opinion was not taken into account when deciding Andrej Kostic’s future: “Is this how the club intends to operate in future, by selling its most promising players on free transfers? You took this decision despite the rest of the Board of Directors, led by Rasim Ljajić, is aware that over the past few months I have had extensive contact and discussions with representatives of various teams from the five major European leagues regarding some of our young players, including Kostić, and that I have made it clear to everyone that all our players have multi-million-euro release clauses and that the club’s policy is to properly capitalise on their talent and footballing potential. I believe that this transfer has set a dangerous precedent, which will have an extremely negative impact on the perceived value of our young players in the football market.”
AT THE PARTIZAN STADIUM
Also via the sportske.net portal, a swift response has been issued by the management of Partizan Belgrade regarding the allegations made by Predrag Mijatović: "With regard to the press release issued by the vice-president for sporting affairs, Mr Predrag Mijatović, we wish to inform the public that on Wednesday the club will provide comprehensive and detailed responses to all the allegations contained therein.On that occasion, further clarification will be provided regarding his previous role in the administration, the unconditional support he enjoyed during a certain period, as well as the issues that arose following certain decisions and the sporting results achieved. At the same time, we believe that it is difficult at this moment to understand the reopening of discussions regarding individual roles in the public sphere, bearing in mind that the club’s priorities are the fulfilment of all obligations and the successful completion of the UEFA monitoring process. Given that tomorrow is the deadline for fulfilling the extremely strict conditions set out by the UEFA monitoring system, we wish to inform the public that the management of Partizan Football Club is fully focused on fulfilling all necessary obligations today and tomorrow, with the aim of successfully completing this process.
ANDRE'S PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
But what had happened with André, the midfielder born in 2006 who currently plays for Corinthians, and for whom the Rossoneri club was convinced it had reached an agreement worth €15 million plus bonuses? Just as CEO Giorgio Furlani had reached an agreement with the Brazilian club’s management to beat the competition from Benfica and Atlético Madrid, under pressure from their own fans – furious at the possible departure of one of the finest talents of recent years – Timao president Osmar Stabile blocked the deal. Demanding a fee in excess of €25 million and risking a legal dispute with Milan, who were ready to enforce the promise made and the preliminary agreement with their directors before FIFA. This eventuality was subsequently averted, leading the Italian club to pull out of the negotiations.