Before AC Milan-Venezia, all the emotion centred on the memory of Franco Baresi, who passed away at the age of 66 on 31 July after a long illness. The organised supporters first unfurled the large flag with Baresi's number 6 and then a banner that read: "FRANCO BARESI immortal legend, inimitable symbol who will never stop flying. GOODBYE CAPTAIN".
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Milan, the moving tribute to Baresi: the shirt, the chants and the seat in the stands, all the initiatives for the captain. Massaro is moved
AC Milan’s memory
AC Milan staged several deeply moving tributes to Baresi. In the centre circle stood a shirt bearing the historic No 6, and when the teams were read out the great Rossoneri captain was also named. A few minutes before kick-off, a video of Franco Baresi was shown on the giant screens at San Siro, greeted by the fans' chorus: "You'll never walk alone".
Before kick-off, AC Milan and Venezia lined up in the middle of the pitch around the giant No 6 shirt for the tribute to Franco Baresi.
Then, in the sixth minute, the stadium, led by the Curva Sud, applauded before breaking into chants of "There is only one captain" and "Franco Baresi".
Later, the giant screen showed Baresi's sonplacing his father's shirt in the directors' box, in the seat where the former AC Milan captain watched all his team's home matches, drawing huge applause. Emotion filled the stands for the heir of the great defender and for some of his former team-mates and close friends, such as Daniele Massaro who burst into tears and followed it all with one hand resting on his heart.
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