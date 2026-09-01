Yesterday, Fofana came within a whisker of joining Fonseca's Lyon, who pushed hard to bring him back after their time together at AC Milan. The deal moved quickly on the basis of a loan with an option to buy, so much so that the clubs were preparing the documents before talks hit an abrupt halt over the wage split: the French club asked Milan to cover 50% of the €3 million Fofana is due to receive between now and the end of the season. Almastadt and Cardinale said "no" and the negotiation has now slowed down, even if the parties remain in contact.