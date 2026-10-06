AC Milan wrapped up their summer recruitment drive for Ruben Amorim with two blockbuster signings worth millions. First came Portuguese striker Gonçalo Ramos from PSG, then Diego Moreira arrived from Strasbourg.
With millions, yes, but how many?Calcio e Finanza revealed the true figures of the deal after reviewing the documents signed with the French club, and the numbers, including bonuses, place the Belgian second among the most expensive players of all time, behind only his Portuguese team-mate.