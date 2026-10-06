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cm grafica moreira milan
Emanuele Tramacere
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Milan, the figures of the Moreira deal revealed: with all the bonuses it can reach €67.8 million

AC Milan
Strasbourg
D. Moreira

The Belgian winger was AC Milan’s second most expensive signing ever.

AC Milan wrapped up their summer recruitment drive for Ruben Amorim with two blockbuster signings worth millions. First came Portuguese striker Gonçalo Ramos from PSG, then Diego Moreira arrived from Strasbourg.

With millions, yes, but how many?Calcio e Finanza revealed the true figures of the deal after reviewing the documents signed with the French club, and the numbers, including bonuses, place the Belgian second among the most expensive players of all time, behind only his Portuguese team-mate.

  • Fixed base

    AC Milan have paid, and will pay, Strasbourg a basic fee of more than €51 million for the fixed part of this deal, to be precise €51,282,051, though it could rise through two different types of bonus.

  • Personal bonuses

    Bonuses start with what Moreira can produce on the pitch. If the former Strasbourg player reaches a combined total of 10 goals and assists in a single season, Milan will pay just over €2 million.

    Another bonus is tied to appearances. If Moreira makes 15 starts and plays at least 45 minutes in each of them, Milan will have to pay just over €1 million, up to a maximum total of €5.13 million over the full length of the contract.

    Then comes the contract clause. If Moreira reaches an agreement to renew his contract, Strasbourg will be due a further €2 million or so, rising to a maximum of €4.1 million in the event of a second renewal.

  • The squad bonuses

    Alongside the personal bonuses, there is also a clause tied to team results. If AC Milan secure qualification for next season's Champions League, they will guarantee around €1 million to the French club, and the amount will be repeated for each year during the current contract, provided the player plays at least 2,000 minutes in Serie A.

    If they qualify for the Europa League under the same conditions, the figure drops to €256,000. Among the clauses is also a €1.5 million Serie A title bonus which would replace the Champions League bonus.

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  • A maximum of €67.8 million

    Some of these clauses may be triggered during Moreira's time in Milan, others may not, but AC Milan and Strasbourg have still agreed a maximum bonus cap of around €14.3 million, or €14,358,974 to be precise.


    That means, on top of the fixed €51 million, a further €2.1 million could be added through personal performance bonuses and up to €14.4 million in team bonuses. The maximum total comes to €67.8 million.

  • There is also the percentage

    Milan and Salzburg have also agreed a further clause that would see the French club receive money if Moreira is sold on to a third club.


    AC Milan have granted a percentage of Moreira's future transfer, calculated on the net fee, across various scenarios:

    - it would be zero if he leaves for a fee below €10 million

    - 10% of the difference between €10 million and a maximum of €50 million, therefore a maximum of €4 million, for a transfer above €10 million and up to €50 million.

    - €5 million for a fee between €50 million and €55 million

    - only €3 million for a transfer between €55 million and €70 million

    - €6.75 million for a transfer between €70 million and €100 million.

    - 25% of the shortfall between the fee received and €100 million for higher amounts.

Ligue 1
Nice crest
Nice
NCE
Strasbourg crest
Strasbourg
STR
Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL