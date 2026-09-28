The three-week break has also given AC Milan a chance to turn the focus to matters off the pitch. These are key days at the club as work continues on the 2025/26 financial statements ahead of their presentation to the Board of Directors, which is meeting now. An official statement from the Rossoneri is expected between today and tomorrow.
Milan, the board of directors to approve the 2025/2026 accounts in the coming hours: what is emerging on the losses
Within 24 hours, the board of directors
Today or tomorrow, AC Milan's board of directors are set to approve the financial year closed on 30 June 2026, before it is presented to the shareholders at the usual meeting at the end of October, our editorial team understands.
Positive trend interrupted
Forecasts suggest AC Milan's accounts will show a consolidated loss of around €25 million in the financial statements closed on 30 June 2026. That deficit will bring the Rossoneri's run of three straight profitable sets of accounts to an end, after surpluses of +€6.1 million in 2023, +€4.1 million in 2024 and +€2.9 million in 2025, which allowed AC Milan to definitively free themselves from the strict constraints of the Settlement Agreement with UEFA.
Limited damage despite the absence of the Champions League
For the Rossoneri club's accounts, though, the damage remains largely contained thanks to the financial management. It must in fact be considered that AC Milan, in the last season, were unable to benefit from the rich proceeds deriving from qualification for the Champions League. The team failed to achieve their sporting objective in 2025 and consequently did not take part in the 2025-2026 edition of Europe's top competition. That absence inevitably caused a heavy loss of revenue, hitting both the prize money distributed directly by UEFA and the takings from the 'San Siro' box office. The official and definitive figures will only be known once AC Milan publish the formal documents, after the Board of Directors have approved the financial statement.
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