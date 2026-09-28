For the Rossoneri club's accounts, though, the damage remains largely contained thanks to the financial management. It must in fact be considered that AC Milan, in the last season, were unable to benefit from the rich proceeds deriving from qualification for the Champions League. The team failed to achieve their sporting objective in 2025 and consequently did not take part in the 2025-2026 edition of Europe's top competition. That absence inevitably caused a heavy loss of revenue, hitting both the prize money distributed directly by UEFA and the takings from the 'San Siro' box office. The official and definitive figures will only be known once AC Milan publish the formal documents, after the Board of Directors have approved the financial statement.