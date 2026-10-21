Milan have suffered another setback: Goncalo Ramos had to stop during the final training session. According to Sky, the Portuguese forward will not fly with his team-mates to Bournemouth for tomorrow evening's Europa League match on the third matchday of the competition.
Milan suffer Ramos blow: Portuguese forward injures calf and will miss Bournemouth. Concern ahead of the derby
Calf muscle overload
Manuele Baiocchini reported live on Sky Sport that Ramos suffered a calf muscle overload at Milanello this morning. The Portuguese forward has already left AC Milan's training ground and will undergo the usual diagnostic tests tomorrow. He won't be in the squad for the EuropaLeague match against Bournemouth.
Anxiety ahead of the derby
Amorim hopes Ramos won't be out for long. The former PSG player will definitely miss the Europa League match against Bournemouth and the next away fixture against Udinese. He is unlikely to be fit for next Wednesday's match against Bologna at San Siro, but the medical staff are doing everything they can to have him available for the derby on 31 October.
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