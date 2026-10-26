With 18 points in the table after their away win at Udinese, Milan head into the week with confidence, though injuries remain a concern. They face Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday at 18.30, then Inter in the derby on Saturday evening at 20.45. Between today and tomorrow, Ruben Amorim needs to assess the condition of the many injured players in the Milan squad.
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Milan: Rabiot, Gila and Moreira unlikely to recover in time for Bologna; the derby is the target
Milannews.it understands that Amorim is unlikely to have Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira back for the home match against the Rossoblù. Efforts are now focused on having them available for Saturday's derby against Inter.
LOFTUS-CHEEK
During yesterday's match between Udinese and Milan, Ruben Loftus-Cheek sustained an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his left thigh. He is due for a follow-up examination in two weeks.
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